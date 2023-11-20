CREFC's Annual D.C. Symposium Returns on November 28, 2023

Featuring Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Sandra L. Thompson

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The CRE Finance Council (CREFC), the trade association that exclusively represents the $5.9 trillion commercial and multifamily real estate finance industry, is happy to announce that its Annual D.C. Symposium returns on November 28, 2023. This event brings together leading experts to examine how rapidly evolving state and federal policies, a dynamic regulatory environment, and shifting political priorities will impact multifamily and commercial real estate finance.

FHFA Director Sandra L. Thompson will participate in a fireside chat moderated by CREFC's Executive Director, Lisa Pendergast, and CREFC Board of Governors Chair, Harris Trifon. Their conversation will cover issues such as the state of multifamily housing and challenges brought on by an elevated interest-rate environment.

Sairah Burki, CREFC's Head of Regulatory Affairs and Sustainability, and David McCarthy, Head of Legislative Affairs, will kick off the day with an update on relevant regulatory and legislative developments, followed by two timely panels:

  • The Squeeze on Debt Liquidity: Regulatory Stress on the Financial Sector
  • Challenges and Opportunities amidst Financial Stress

When:             

November 28, 2023

Where:             

JW Marriott
1331 Pennsylvania Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20004

Program:

https://bit.ly/CREFCDCProgram23

Registration:

https://bit.ly/CREFCDCRegistration23 

"We are excited to have Director Thompson join us as our special guest at this year's D.C. Symposium. We look forward to hearing her views on housing and her priorities for the multifamily market," said Lisa Pendergast, Executive Director, CREFC. "We also want to thank leading industry professionals and regulatory specialists joining us to discuss developments in the rapidly evolving regulatory environment and the challenges and opportunities in the multifamily and commercial real estate finance markets today."

To learn more about CREFC's upcoming conferences and events, please visit: https://www.crefc.org/events

About CREFC

The CRE Finance Council (CREFC) is the trade association for the commercial real estate finance industry with member firms including balance sheet and securitized lenders, loan and bond investors, private equity firms, servicers, and rating agencies, among others. CREFC promotes liquidity, transparency, and efficiency in the commercial real estate finance markets, and acts as a legislative and regulatory advocate for the industry, playing a vital role in setting market standards and best practices, and providing education for market participants.

SOURCE CRE Finance Council

