Creme of Nature is Back at Atlanta's World Natural Hair Show, Embracing Culture and Community

ATLANTA, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Creme of Nature, an iconic hair care brand, is excited to announce its participation in the 2023 World Natural Hair Show in Atlanta Georgia on April 22nd and April 23rd at the Georgia International Convention Center. This is the brand's first major direct-to-consumer beauty event since the Covid-19 pandemic, and they are looking forward to engaging with loyal and new consumers who are interested in discovering everything Creme of Nature has to offer.

Between 20-25% savings on Creme of Nature's most popular products will be available, as well as a variety of activities; styling demos, VIP guest appearances, giveaways, product sampling, and special prizes. In addition to big savings, $1 for each purchase will be donated to The Thurgood Marshall College Fund, to support higher education at HBCUs.

"We are thrilled to be back and participating in this year's World Natural Hair Show," said Stephanie Burks, Senior Marketing Director for Creme of Nature. "We've been eager to engage with our customers in person and provide them with an unforgettable experience. We're excited to demonstrate the range and versatility of our collections. In fact, due to the popularity of styling edges, we will have a complimentary Perfect Edges Bar."

Creme of Nature will be located at booth #206, and attendees are encouraged to stop by and experience all that the brand has to offer. With the combination of product savings and exciting activities, this event is one you won't want to miss.

About Creme of Nature

Creme of Nature was one of the first mainstream haircare lines designed especially for black women. For decades, the brand has been the go-to for black and multicultural women worldwide who desire self-care solutions for healthy, beautiful hair. The brand is also committed to nurturing the community through its 'Legacy of Leadership' Scholarship program and several other community empowerment initiatives.

