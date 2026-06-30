Crescent Constructors, a Zachry Construction Affiliate, Awarded City of Lewisville Wastewater Treatment Plant Expansion

Project will increase Prairie Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant capacity to support long-term growth and reliable wastewater service

DALLAS, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crescent Constructors, an affiliate of Zachry Construction Corporation, has been awarded the Prairie Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant Aeration Basin Expansion project for the city of Lewisville, a major investment in wastewater infrastructure designed to support the community's continued growth and long-term service needs.

The project will increase the plant's operating capacity from 12 million gallons per day to 16 million gallons per day through aeration basin expansion, rehabilitation and system upgrades. The improvements are the first phase of a broader plan to help the facility meet future treatment demands and move toward a long-term capacity goal of 20 million gallons per day.

"Reliable wastewater infrastructure is essential to how growing communities plan for the future," said Ryan Glanz, vice president of Crescent Constructors. "We appreciate the opportunity to support the city of Lewisville as it invests in dependable service for residents, businesses and future development."

The project scope includes the removal of an older portion of the wastewater treatment plant to make room for expansion of the existing aeration basin and construction of a new blower building. The work also includes rehabilitation of the existing headworks, aeration basins and return activated sludge/waste activated sludge (RAW/WAS) building, along with related piping, electrical, controls and site improvements.

"As Lewisville continues to grow, investing in critical infrastructure is essential to maintaining the high level of service our residents and businesses depend on," said Aaron Russell, director of public works for the city of Lewisville. "The Prairie Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant expansion is a strategic investment in our community's future, increasing system capacity, enhancing reliability, and ensuring we are prepared to meet the needs of a growing city for decades to come."

The work will take place within an active wastewater treatment plant. Because the facility will remain operational during construction, Crescent's team will coordinate phased construction activities, electrical and controls integration, supplier representatives and planned shutdowns to help minimize disruption to plant operations. Final completion is scheduled for November 28, 2028.

The award reflects the continued expansion of Zachry Construction's water infrastructure capabilities following Crescent's affiliation with the company in 2025. Together, the teams bring specialized water and wastewater construction experience, regional relationships and broader construction resources to support public-sector infrastructure needs across North Texas and other growing markets.

Crescent joined Zachry Construction Corporation as an affiliate in 2025, expanding Zachry's capabilities in the water infrastructure sector. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Crescent specializes in municipal and industrial water and wastewater projects, including storage, reservoir, conveyance and treatment systems.

About Zachry Construction Corporation

As a third-generation, privately held family company with more than a century of experience, Zachry Construction has successfully delivered more than 6,000 large-scale and complex projects. Specializing in heavy/highway, underground utilities, water infrastructure, and civil sitework, Zachry consistently provides value through operational excellence, innovation and ingenuity, and enduring quality. Zachry's uncommon grit ensures that no project goes unfinished, while its ability to reimagine complex projects enables the company to deliver innovative solutions. Above all, Zachry partners with clients to unearth opportunity, enhancing environments and improving the lives of the communities it serves. Zachry Construction is a subsidiary of Zachry Corporation. To learn more, visit www.zachryconstructioncorp.com.

About Crescent Constructors

Crescent Constructors is an affiliate of Zachry Construction Corporation, a company rooted in more than 100 years of strong values and in its third generation of family leadership. With a strong portfolio of water/wastewater treatment plant and lift station projects, Crescent focuses exclusively on municipal and industrial water treatment and movement projects. What sets Crescent apart is its people, enduring relationships with customers, and expertise in the construction of complex water infrastructure and treatment systems. To learn more, visit https://www.crescentconstructors.com/.

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TruePoint Communications for Zachry Construction Corporation

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SOURCE Zachry Construction Corporation