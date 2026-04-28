Zachry Construction Corporation Enters Oklahoma with Roosevelt Bridge Replacement

Zachry Construction Corporation/Traylor Bros., Inc. (JV) selected to deliver new US-70 crossing over Lake Texoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zachry Construction Corporation is entering the Oklahoma market and was selected by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation to deliver the US-70 Roosevelt Bridge replacement project under a modified progressive design-build contract. This project will be delivered by Zachry Construction Corporation/Traylor Bros., Inc. (JV).

The project marks Zachry's first project with the Oklahoma DOT and an important milestone in the company's continued regional growth. Together, Zachry Construction and Traylor Bros., Inc. will deliver a new bridge that strengthens a vital transportation connection in southeastern Oklahoma while supporting long-term mobility, safety and economic activity across the Lake Texoma corridor.

Opened in 1945, the Roosevelt Bridge has served as an important link between Bryan and Marshall counties for more than 80 years. The replacement project represents a significant investment in modernizing this corridor for residents, businesses, and visitors who rely on the crossing for daily travel, commercial movement and access to the Lake Texoma area.

The project scope includes construction of a new four-lane bridge on a new alignment with shoulders, a median barrier, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations. The work also includes demolition and removal of the existing bridge. Traffic will be maintained on the existing bridge during construction to minimize impacts to the traveling public.

"Entering Oklahoma with a project of this significance is an important milestone for Zachry," said Travis Mross, president of Zachry Construction. "The Roosevelt Bridge is a vital connection for the communities around Lake Texoma and an important corridor for regional mobility and economic activity. We look forward to delivering infrastructure for ODOT and serving Oklahomans for the long term."

The Roosevelt Bridge plays an important role in connecting communities, supporting commerce and maintaining access to the Lake Texoma region, a destination for recreation, tourism and local business activity. The new crossing is expected to improve safety, reliability, and resilience while helping support continued growth across the area.

"Traylor is honored to be part of the Zachry/Traylor team selected to help deliver this important bridge replacement for ODOT," said Greg Cangelosi, Southern Area Manager for Traylor Bros., Inc. "This project reflects the team's combined experience and a shared focus on delivering complex infrastructure that improves safety, enhances connectivity and maintains mobility throughout construction."

Key improvements are expected to include a wider roadway, upgraded lighting, modern safety features, and enhanced resilience for the future. ODOT's project completion goal is October 1, 2029. Upon completion, the new Roosevelt Bridge will provide a safer, more efficient connection across Lake Texoma and support continued growth across the region.

The Zachry Construction Corporation/Traylor Bros., Inc. joint venture brings together deep experience in complex bridge, transportation and heavy civil construction. Working with Parsons and MKEC Engineering, Inc., and in coordination with ODOT, the team will advance a project designed to deliver long-term value for the state and surrounding communities.

About Zachry Construction Corporation

As a third-generation, privately held family company with more than a century of experience, Zachry Construction has successfully delivered more than 6,000 large-scale and complex projects. Specializing in heavy/highway, underground utilities, water infrastructure, and civil sitework, Zachry consistently provides value through operational excellence, innovation and ingenuity, and enduring quality. Zachry's uncommon grit ensures that no project goes unfinished, while its ability to reimagine complex projects enables the company to deliver innovative solutions. Above all, Zachry partners with clients to unearth opportunity, enhancing environments and improving the lives of the communities it serves. Zachry Construction is a subsidiary of Zachry Corporation. To learn more, visit www.zachryconstructioncorp.com.

About Traylor Bros., Inc.

Traylor Bros., Inc. is a family-owned corporation founded in 1946 and headquartered in Evansville, Indiana. The company has delivered more than 135 complex bridge projects across the country, including cable-stayed structures and segmental bridges, and brings extensive structural and bridge construction expertise to major infrastructure programs. TBI is a member of Traylor Construction Group (TCG), a team of seven individual companies with the same focus: to partner with clients to provide turnkey services in the transportation, power generation, environmental, industrial, and water/wastewater markets. To learn more, visit www.traylor.com.

Media Contacts

Zachry Construction Corporation

Meagan Byrne, [email protected]

914-374-2662

Traylor Construction Group

Ashlea Scaglione, [email protected]

SOURCE Zachry Construction Corporation