Zachry Construction Corporation Advances Trinity River Authority Wastewater Infrastructure Project in Dallas

Multi-year CRWS project supports safe, reliable treatment plant operations through containment, utility, and systems improvements

DALLAS, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zachry Construction Corporation is advancing work on the Central Regional Wastewater System Chlorine and Sulfur Dioxide Containment Building project for the Trinity River Authority of Texas in Dallas. The multi-year effort includes demolition of existing equipment and structures, modifications to existing facilities, and construction of new structures and associated equipment at the CRWS treatment plant.

As prime contractor, Zachry Construction is delivering a scope that also includes sitework, grading, paving, stormwater drainage, roadways, chemical solution piping, plant water piping, drain and stormwater piping, natural gas piping, and electrical and instrumentation systems. The project's expected completion date is Q4 2029.

Zachry Construction's work is designed to modernize critical wastewater infrastructure and support safe, reliable plant operations through upgraded containment, utility and systems improvements at the facility. The work includes a new chlorine and sulfur dioxide containment building, a supplemental chlorine storage building, pump stations and related improvements across the site.

"As communities continue to grow, investments in water and wastewater infrastructure remain essential to protecting public health and supporting long-term system reliability," said Tyler Farella, vice president, Zachry Construction Corp. "This project will help strengthen critical treatment infrastructure for Trinity River Authority, and it reflects the kind of complex civil and water work our teams are equipped to deliver with a strong focus on safety, coordination and enduring quality."

About Zachry Construction Corporation

As a third-generation, privately held family company with more than a century of experience, Zachry Construction has successfully delivered more than 6,000 large-scale and complex projects. Specializing in heavy/highway, underground utilities, water infrastructure, and civil sitework, Zachry consistently provides value through operational excellence, innovation and ingenuity, and enduring quality. Zachry's uncommon grit ensures that no project goes unfinished, while its ability to reimagine complex projects enables the company to deliver innovative solutions. Above all, Zachry partners with clients to unearth opportunity, enhancing environments and improving the lives of the communities it serves. Zachry Construction is a subsidiary of Zachry Corporation. To learn more, visit www.zachryconstructioncorp.com.

Media Contact:

Meagan Byrne, 914-374-2662, [email protected]

SOURCE Zachry Construction Corporation