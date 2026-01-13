Crescent Hotels & Resorts Welcomes Renaissance Columbus Downtown Hotel to Portfolio

Collaboration with Whitestone Companies enhances Crescent's footprint in Columbus and sets the stage for an elevated guest experience.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crescent Hotels & Resorts has added the Renaissance Columbus Downtown Hotel, owned by Whitestone Companies.

The Renaissance Columbus Downtown reflects Crescent's continued growth in the branded lifestyle space, combining the strength of a global brand with the personality and energy of an independent hotel. Plans are underway to introduce thoughtful guest experiences and design elements inspired by Columbus's creative energy.

Renaissance Columbus Downtown Hotel

Located in the heart of downtown Columbus, the Renaissance offers a bold blend of sophisticated style and Midwest hospitality, just steps from the city's top restaurants, cultural attractions, and the Short North Arts District. The 408-room property features modern guest accommodations, a rooftop pool and bar with skyline views, and more than 22,500 square feet of flexible meeting and event space.

The addition of the Renaissance Columbus Downtown further strengthens Crescent's partnership with Whitestone Companies and expands both organizations' presence in the Columbus market, reflecting a shared commitment to elevating the city's hospitality landscape through design, experience, and service.

For more information about Crescent Hotels & Resorts or The Renaissance Columbus Downtown Hotel, please visit Crescent Hotels & Resorts or The Renaissance Columbus Downtown Hotel.

About Crescent Hotels & Resorts

Crescent Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning, nationally recognized, operator of hotels and resorts with over 120 properties in the United States & Canada. Crescent is one of the few elite management companies approved to operate upper-upscale and luxury hotels under the brand families of Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. Crescent also operates a collection of independent and lifestyle properties under the Latitudes Collection umbrella.

Crescent's clients include premier REITs, private equity firms and major developers. For more information, please visit www.crescenthotels.com and www.latitudesbycrescent.com or connect with Crescent on LinkedIn.

About Whitestone Companies

Whitestone Companies is a capital investment firm specializing in the acquisition and management of hospitality assets, multi-family units, and corporate office spaces across the United States. With a portfolio spanning over 14 states and 27 active projects, Whitestone is dedicated to strategic growth and delivering exceptional value to investors. The firm focuses on acquiring high-potential properties in key markets and transforming them into premium assets through thoughtful renovations and operational enhancements. Whitestone's commitment to quality and innovation has established it as a trusted leader in the real estate investment sector. For more information see whitestonecompanies.com.

SOURCE Crescent Hotels & Resorts