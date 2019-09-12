Crescent Launches New Line of Durable Tool Storage Bags

Discard. Replace. Repeat.

Crescent Tools is introducing a new line of tool bags that are designed to withstand heavy usage in unforgiving environments, alleviating the cost and hassle of replacing a less-durable bag.

"Money is only a piece of the cost that goes into replacing a bag that rips or breaks," said Kevin Burnet, product manager for Crescent Tools. "It costs them valuable time to make another trip, only to do it again a few months later, and damaged bags can also lead to other tools getting damaged. This new line saves tradesmen on all of that."

Crescent storage bags come in four styles: the Tradesman Backpack, the Tradesman Open Bag (available in 14-inch and 17-inch options), the Tradesman Closed Bag (available in 14-inch and 17-inch options), and the 20-inch Contractor Bulk Bag.

All products in this line feature:

High-quality YKK zippers, each with a 3-year warranty

Newly designed open-straight pockets allow easier access to bottom of pockets so you don't lose your bits and other small items

Hard polypropylene base—no more holes at the bottom of the bag

External PALS for easy access to frequently used tools

Bright interior fabric for better visibility

Side pockets for water bottles, clips for tape measures

For more information, visit www.crescenttool.com.

About Crescent®

Crescent is a premier brand from Apex Tool Group, one of the largest hand tool manufacturers in the world. The product line includes Crescent® adjustable wrenches, mechanics hand tools and sets, Crescent Wiss® snips, scissors, shears, knives and trade tools, Crescent Lufkin® measuring tapes, rules, and wheels, Crescent Nicholson® files and saws, Crescent H.K. Porter® heavy‑duty cutting products and Crescent JOBOX® on-site, flammable liquid and truck storage products. Visit www.crescenttool.com.

About Apex Tool Group

Apex Tool Group, LLC is one of the largest worldwide producers of industrial hand and power tools, tool storage, drill chucks, chain, and electronic soldering products. Apex serves a multitude of global markets, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, energy, hardware, industrial, and consumer retail. For more information, visit www.apextoolgroup.com.

SOURCE Crescent Tools

