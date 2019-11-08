Crescent Tools Unveiling New Products and a New Member of the Brand Family at STAFDA

Crescent will announce the addition of Crescent APEX® Industrial Fasteners to its family of brands, bolstering its already robust catalog with thousands of products. Crescent APEX will deliver best-in-class power tool accessories like insert bits, power bits, bit holders, sockets and nutsetters.

"The STAFDA show really puts into perspective the growth and evolution of the Crescent brand, and it all hinges on the quality of the tools we're putting out there," said Curt Weber, Senior Director of Brand Management for Apex Tool Group. "Crescent is more diverse than ever, but it's rooted in the heritage of innovation that makes us trusted by the trades."

Product managers will be at booth #637 to talk about Crescent's latest products, including:

Crescent APEX u-GUARD Non-marring Covered Tools

Crescent Tradesmen Tool Bags

Crescent Measuring & Marking Squares

Crescent JOBOX ® Piano Boxes & Chests

Crescent Lufkin ® Shockforce Tape Measures

Crescent Wiss® Next Generation Snips

In addition, the Crescent team will be seeking potential sponsorships, editorial collaborations, and partnerships with social media influencers. Interested parties are encouraged to visit booth #637 to discuss opportunities.

About Crescent®

Crescent is a premier brand from Apex Tool Group, one of the largest hand tool manufacturers in the world. The product line includes Crescent® adjustable wrenches, mechanics hand tools and sets, Crescent Wiss® snips, scissors, shears, knives and trade tools, Crescent Lufkin® measuring tapes, rules, and wheels, Crescent Nicholson® files and saws, Crescent H.K. Porter® heavy‑duty cutting products, Crescent JOBOX® on-site, flammable liquid and truck storage products and Crescent APEX® industrial fasteners. Visit www.crescenttool.com.

About Apex Tool Group

Apex Tool Group, LLC is one of the largest worldwide producers of industrial hand and power tools, tool storage, drill chucks, chain, and electronic soldering products. Apex serves a multitude of global markets, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, energy, hardware, industrial, and consumer retail. For more information, visit www.apextoolgroup.com.

