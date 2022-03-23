Cresset Advisors W Janet Dougherty and David Karp Named to Barron's Top Financial Advisors List for 2022

CHICAGO, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresset Asset Management (Cresset) Wealth Advisors W Janet Dougherty, CFA, and David Karp have been named to Barron's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors in America for 2022. Karp is ranked #3 in Virginia, and Dougherty is ranked #31 in Illinois, on Barron's list of the top financial advisors nationwide. Barron's also named Cresset to its Top 100 RIA Firms in America list in both 2021 and 2020, currently ranked #32.

W Janet Dougherty is a Barron's and Forbes Top Advisor and works closely with clients to help them reach their wealth goals. She, along with her team, advises business owners and entrepreneurs on all aspects of their families' financial and human capital. She tailors her advice by creating custom solutions designed to meet each client's specific needs in order to achieve meaningful outcomes.

David Karp is a multi-year Barron's Top Advisor and has been providing sound financial investment and wealth strategies for more than 25 years. He advises CEO founders, entrepreneurs, and family office clients through portfolio creation, implementation, due diligence, and ongoing management, as well as private and direct investment diligence, negotiation, and structuring.

"The Barron's Top Financial Advisor recognition serves as testament to Janet and David's commitment to always put clients' interests first as they help navigate and streamline the financial journey of the families they serve," said Doug Regan, Founding Partner and Co-Chairman of Cresset.

The Barron's ranking methodology is based on data provided by approximately 6,000 advisors. Factors in the ranking include assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice, and philanthropic work. View the full Barron's 2022 List of America's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors.

About Cresset

Cresset is an independent, award-winning multi-family office and private investment firm with more than $23 billion in assets under management (as of 1/31/2022). Cresset serves the unique needs of entrepreneurs, CEO founders, wealth creators, executives, and partners, as well as high-net-worth and multi-generational families. Our goal is to deliver a new paradigm for wealth management, giving you time to pursue what matters to you most.



Cresset offers access to a comprehensive suite of family office services, deeply personalized wealth management, investment advisory, planning, and other services through Cresset Asset Management, LLC. Cresset Partners, LLC, Cresset's private investing group, offers clients direct access to institutional-quality real estate, private equity, private credit, and other investment opportunities. Cresset Asset Management, LLC, and Cresset Partners, LLC, are SEC registered investment advisors. To learn more, please visit https://cressetcapital.com.

Cresset refers to Cresset Manager, LLC and all of its subsidiaries and affiliates. Cresset Asset Management, LLC provides investment advisory, family office, and other services to individuals, families, and institutional clients. Cresset Partners, LLC provides investment advisory services strictly to investment vehicles investing in private equity, real estate and other investment opportunities. Cresset Asset Management, LLC, and Cresset Partners, LLC are SEC registered investment advisors.

