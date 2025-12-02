Cresset Expands Presence in Houston, Welcomes Advisory Team with $1.4 Billion in AUM

The team is led by Michael Ellington, Zach Gardner, and Danique van der Velden and is focused on providing a holistic family office experience for business owners, entrepreneurs, and multi-generational families of wealth.

HOUSTON, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresset announced today that it is expanding its Houston office with the addition of a wealth advisory team led by Michael Ellington, Zach Gardner, and Danique van der Velden. Formerly with Bernstein Private Wealth Management, this team managed $1.4 billion in assets in their former roles.

The team has nearly 30 years of experience advising business owners, entrepreneurs, and ultra-high-net-worth families, with a specific focus on pre- and post-transaction planning, including public and private investment management, estate and tax planning.

"Michael, Zach, and Danique have built distinguished careers providing entrepreneurs and ultra-high-net-worth families with a holistic and personalized family office experience. Just as importantly, they share our values and commitment to creating enduring wealth and lasting legacies for our clients," said Cresset President Susie Cranston .

"Cresset is the perfect home for us to provide successful families with the comprehensive family office services that they expect today," said Ellington. "Cresset's vision to build a 100+-year firm resonates deeply with us, as does the alignment between employees, leadership, and clients. That is rare in this industry, and it is why we are so excited for what the future holds."

About Cresset

Cresset is a firm built by clients, for clients. As an independent, award-winning multi-family office and private investment firm, we are reimagining the way wealth is experienced. Our purpose is to help ensure that both wealth and life are fully optimized—integrated, intentional, and aligned with each client's vision of success.

We provide access to the caliber of talent, ideas, and investment opportunities typically available to the largest single-family offices and institutions. Our approach is personalized, entrepreneurial, and client-first.

Proudly owned by our clients and employees, Cresset was built to endure. We are creating a 100+ year firm—one focused on delivering an exceptional experience, not only for the families we serve but for the team that serves them. Recognized by Barron's and Forbes among the nation's top multi-family offices, and as one of the industry's best places to work, * Cresset is guided by long-term relationships, shared success, and a belief that wealth should serve a life well lived.

*Disclosures related to awards, recognitions, and rankings available here .

Cresset refers to Cresset Capital Management, LLC and its respective direct and indirect subsidiaries and controlled affiliates. Cresset Asset Management, LLC, also conducts advisory business under the names of Cresset Sports & Entertainment, CH Investment Partners, and Cresset Capital. Cresset provides investment advisory, family office, and other services to individuals, families, and institutional clients. Cresset also provides investment advisory services to investment vehicles investing in private equity, real estate, and other investment opportunities. Cresset Asset Management, LLC and Monticello Associates, LLC are SEC registered investment advisors. SEC registration does not imply any specific level of skill or training.

Media Contact:

Michael Walsh

[email protected]

SOURCE Cresset