Cresset Announces The Long Game Podcast, Offering Rare Access to the Leaders Shaping the Next Century of Business

Cresset Co-Founder and bestselling author Eric Becker speaks with influential founders, CEOs, and thought leaders who reveal the decisions and long-term strategies behind companies built to last.

NEW YORK, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresset announced today's launch of The Long Game Podcast hosted by Eric Becker , Co-Founder and Co-Chairman of Cresset. Each episode features candid conversations with influential founders, CEOs, and multigenerational stewards of iconic institutions. From global brands to family enterprises, these leaders share the decisions, discipline, and long-term vision required to move from startup to scale and from market leader to enduring legacy.

Eric Becker discusses The Long Game Podcast. Speed Speed The Long Game Podcast with Eric Becker

Drawing on insights from Becker's bestselling book, The Long Game, and conversations with founders, CEOs, investors, and institutional leaders, the podcast offers practical wisdom for navigating uncertainty, resisting short-term pressure, and compounding advantage over time. Through relationships built over decades, Becker has earned the trust of influential business and cultural leaders, giving listeners rare access to the thinking and often unspoken lessons behind companies built to endure.

The first three premiere episodes feature influential leaders shaping the future of global business and institutions.

Becker speaks with Ryan Cecil and Chase Pickering, descendants of George Vanderbilt and 5th generation leaders of the historic Biltmore Estate to share the story behind one of America's most iconic families and the estate they've called home for over 130 years; Rick Rieder, CIO of Global Fixed Income at BlackRock, shares how he approaches markets, investing, and risk at the world's largest asset management firm; and Dr. Cheryl McKissack Daniel, Chair of the Board, McKissack & McKissack, shares how she leads one of America's oldest family-owned businesses, spanning over 230 years and five generations.

"The Long Game podcast grew out of a lifelong curiosity of mine: what does it really mean to build something enduring, in business and in life?" said Becker. "I'm honored to share these conversations and give listeners a rare window into the thinking and often unspoken insights of leaders I deeply admire, and the principles that guide them as they build for the long term."

In a business culture often defined by short-term wins, Becker flips the script, demonstrating how playing the long game is often the most enduring path to success.

In addition to in-depth interview episodes, The Long Game will feature solo bonus episodes with Becker, where he distills lessons from the conversations and shares insights from his own entrepreneurial journey. Episodes are available in both audio and full video formats on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and other major podcast platforms.

For more information and media interviews with Eric Becker contact Terri Kayden at [email protected].

About Cresset is a firm built by clients, for clients. As an independent, award-winning* multi-family office and private investment firm, we are reimagining the way wealth is experienced. Our purpose is to help ensure that both wealth and life are fully optimized**—integrated, intentional, and aligned with each client's vision of success.

We provide access to the caliber of talent, ideas, and investment opportunities typically available to the largest single-family offices and institutions. Our approach is personalized, entrepreneurial, and client-first.

Proudly owned by our clients and employees, Cresset was built to endure. We are creating a 100+ year firm—one focused on delivering an exceptional experience, not only for the families we serve but for the team that serves them. Recognized by Barron's and Forbes among the nation's top multi-family offices* Cresset is guided by long-term relationships, shared success, and a belief that wealth should serve a life well lived. Learn more at www.cressetcapital.com.

*Disclosures related to awards, recognitions, and rankings available here.

*Cresset was recognized in Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms. Each year's rankings are awarded by Barron's in September and determined using proprietary algorithms based on data covering July of prior year through June of award year.

*Cresset was recognized in Forbes Top RIA Firms. Each year's rankings are awarded by Forbes in October based on data covering April of prior year through March of award year and determined using proprietary algorithms based on qualitative and quantitative data developed by SHOOK Research.

**Wealth Optimized, Life Elevated refers to the firm's philosophy and process in providing advisory and planning services and is not intended to convey a guarantee of results.

Cresset refers to Cresset Capital Management, LLC and its respective direct and indirect subsidiaries and controlled affiliates. For full list of Cresset subsidiaries and controlled affiliates, please see cressetcapital.com/disclosures/

About Eric Becker is Co-founder and Co-Chairman of Cresset. Alongside Co-Founder and Co-Chairman Avy Stein, Eric was one of Cresset's first two clients. He shares his extensive experience to advise founders, entrepreneurs, private equity partners, and ultra-high-net-worth families in addition to serving on the firm's leadership team. Eric is also the author of the bestselling book The Long Game.

Eric has a long history of starting, backing, and nurturing companies. Prior to Cresset, Eric co-founded Sterling Partners (1983), a value-added, growth private equity firm that raised eight funds with over $5.7 billion of capital. At Sterling, Eric served for 32 years as Senior Managing Director and Co-Chairman of the Operating Committee.

Eric also founded the Caretta Group (2015), a private investment firm that invests in and partners with customer-focused growth companies that have a compelling mission; Vennpoint (2015), a real estate investment firm that invests in value-added real estate in the path of progress; and LifeCard International (Co-Founder), a healthcare technology company that automated claims processing and developed digital portable medical records.

Across the United States, Eric is active in a range of civic and philanthropic organizations and holds multiple board positions. In 2016, Eric received the Adams Entrepreneurial Pioneer Award in recognition of exemplary leadership and demonstrated commitment to mentorship, guidance & service in the promotion of entrepreneurship from the Kenan-Flagler Business School at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Eric served as the Co-Chairman of Chicago Ideas Week, a premier annual gathering of global thought leaders created to provoke new ideas and inspire actionable results. He is also past Chapter Chairman of YPO Washington Baltimore Chapter and past Tiger21 member. He is a current member of R360, Peakline, Chesapeake Spice, and Karma for Cara Foundation. Eric attended The University of Chicago and studied Economics before launching his entrepreneurial career.

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