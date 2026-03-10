Cresset Appoints Susie Cranston as Chief Executive Officer, Reinforcing Long-Term Stewardship and Continuity

Co-Founders Avy Stein and Eric Becker Continue as Executive Co-Chairmen as Firm Advances Its 100+-Year Vision

CHICAGO, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresset, one of the nation's leading multi-family offices, today announced that Susie Cranston, currently President of the firm, will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer effective April 15, 2026. Co-Founders Avy Stein and Eric Becker will continue as Executive Co-Chairs and remain actively engaged in enhancing Cresset's culture, client relationships, investment platform, growth initiatives, M&A and recruiting strategies, and governance as the firm advances its next chapter.

Susie Cranston, Cresset CEO

Cranston has served as President of Cresset since April 2024 and has been leading the firm's day-to-day operations in close partnership with Stein, Becker, and the executive leadership team. Her appointment to CEO reflects a natural and intentional evolution of Cresset's leadership structure, aligning title with responsibility and reinforcing the firm's commitment to thoughtful succession planning and long-term stewardship. As part of this transition, Cranston will also join Cresset's Board of Directors.

"When Eric and I founded Cresset, our goal was to build a firm designed to serve families with care, alignment, and integrity for generations," Stein said. "Susie embodies those principles and leads with clarity, sound judgment, and deep respect for the trust families place in our firm. Formalizing her role as CEO reflects the leadership she has already been demonstrating and positions Cresset well for the future."

Becker added, "Susie has played a central role in strengthening Cresset's culture, supporting our Advisors, and reinforcing a client-first approach across the firm. She brings both discipline and empathy to her leadership, and we are confident in the path forward with her as CEO."

During Cranston's tenure as President, and working closely with Stein, Becker, and the executive leadership team, Cresset has continued to strengthen its platform and culture while remaining deeply focused on serving families with complex financial needs. The firm has expanded its capabilities through values-aligned acquisitions, reinforced its operational and risk foundation, invested meaningfully in talent and culture, and maintained a disciplined, long-term approach to growth.

Prior to joining Cresset, Cranston built a career focused on advising clients through complexity and leading institutions with care and discipline. Her background includes senior leadership roles at First Republic Bank and J.P. Morgan Chase, as well as experience at McKinsey & Company. She is known for her thoughtful, human-centered approach to leadership and her deep understanding of multigenerational family dynamics.

"Cresset is a remarkable firm, entrepreneurial at its core and grounded in stewardship," Cranston said. "I feel deeply grateful for the trust placed in me and for the opportunity to continue working alongside Avy, Eric, and our extraordinary team as we serve clients and build a firm designed to endure for generations."

Stein and Becker's continued involvement as Executive Co-Chairmen, combined with Cranston's leadership as CEO, underscores Cresset's commitment to continuity, shared stewardship, and long-term alignment with the families it serves.

About Cresset

Cresset is an independent, award-winning * multi-family office and private wealth management firm serving ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) families, entrepreneurs, and executives nationwide. The firm reimagines the family office experience with personalized, purposeful, and enduring strategies.

Cresset provides comprehensive services including integrated planning, sophisticated investment solutions, and proactive advice to help grow, preserve, and transition wealth across generations. Clients gain insight, access, and innovation traditionally reserved for the largest single-family offices and institutions.

Cresset operates in 20+ locations, including Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Greenwich, Houston, Los Angeles, Menlo Park, Minneapolis, Nashville, New York City, Phoenix, San Francisco, Santa Barbara, Sioux Falls, Tulsa, Washington, D.C., and West Palm Beach.

Cresset is employee- and client- owned and built for the long term, with a vision to create a 100+ year UHNW organization rooted in excellence, transparency, and partnership. Barron's and Forbes have recognized Cresset among the nation's top registered investment advisors (RIAs).* The firm is dedicated to lasting relationships, shared success, and helping clients live with purpose, impact, and joy.

Cresset refers to Cresset Capital Management, LLC and its respective direct and indirect subsidiaries and controlled affiliates. For full list of Cresset subsidiaries and controlled affiliates, please see cressetcapital.com/disclosures.

Media Contact:

Michael Walsh

[email protected]

SOURCE Cresset