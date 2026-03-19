Mark Thompson Appointed as Executive Managing Director, Institutional Consulting for Cresset

Thompson brings over 15 years of financial services experience, including the last eight years focused on building and leading institutional consulting businesses.

NEW YORK, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresset today announced the appointment of Mark Thompson as Executive Managing Director, Institutional Consulting. Thompson's focus will be to lead Cresset's OCIO business and strategy, partnering with foundations, endowments, nonprofit organizations, and complex multi-generational clients to deliver customized OCIO investment solutions grounded in institutional best practices. Drawing on his experience bridging institutional and private wealth client segments, he will also help integrate an institutional framework with Cresset's offerings, reinforcing Cresset's commitment to disciplined, long-term capital stewardship. Thompson, who is based in New York, will also join Cresset's Management Committee.

Mark Thompson, Cresset

Thompson has spent most of his nearly two-decade financial services career in the wealth management industry, with the past eight years focused on building out and leading institutional consulting businesses.

In 2025, Cresset formed a strategic combination with Monticello Associates, a leading independent investment consulting firm that provides non-discretionary investment advisory services to foundations, endowments, and family offices. As a result of that combination, Cresset now has more than $235 billion in assets under management and advisement, with access to leading fund managers in both the public and private markets.

"We are excited to welcome Mark to Cresset as we further enhance our engagement with leading institutions. Mark's capabilities add to our recent strategic combination with Monticello and builds upon Cresset's reputation in the institutional space," said Susie Cranston , President of Cresset.

Thompson previously served as Managing Director of Morgan Stanley's Fiduciary Consulting Group, an RIA within Morgan Stanley consisting exclusively of institutional clients. Mark launched the business in 2021 and grew the business to $200 billion in assets through a combination of strategic acquisitions, as well as helping to drive organic growth. The business was ranked #3 in Barron's Top 100 Institutional Consulting Teams in 2025.

"Cresset has built its reputation as a trusted partner to UHNW families and institutions by delivering the depth and breadth of services few other firms can. I am honored to lend my expertise to build upon that stellar reputation," Thompson said.

Thompson earned a bachelor's degree in economics and art history from College of the Holy Cross and a Master of Business Administration from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College.

About Cresset

Cresset is a firm built by clients, for clients. As an independent, award-winning* multi-family office and private investment firm, we are reimagining the way wealth is experienced. Our purpose is to help ensure that both wealth and life are fully optimized**—integrated, intentional, and aligned with each client's vision of success.

We provide access to the caliber of talent, ideas, and investment opportunities typically available to the largest single-family offices and institutions. Our approach is personalized, entrepreneurial, and client-first.

Proudly owned by our clients and employees, Cresset was built to endure. We are creating a 100+ year firm—one focused on delivering an exceptional experience, not only for the families we serve but for the team that serves them. Recognized by Barron's and Forbes among the nation's top multi-family offices,* Cresset is guided by long-term relationships, shared success, and a belief that wealth should serve a life well lived.

*Disclosures related to awards, recognitions, and rankings available here .

**Wealth Optimized, Life Elevated refers to the firm's philosophy and process in providing advisory and planning services and is not intended to convey a guarantee of results.

Cresset refers to Cresset Capital Management, LLC and its respective direct and indirect subsidiaries and controlled affiliates. For a full list of Cresset subsidiaries and controlled affiliates, please see cressetcapital.com/disclosures/

Media Contact:

Michael Walsh

[email protected]

SOURCE Cresset