Cresset Appoints Mark Ostroff as Managing Director, Wealth Advisor

Ostroff will help to further build out Cresset's presence in the New York region

NEW YORK, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresset announced today that it has appointed Mark Ostroff as Managing Director, Wealth Advisor. Ostroff will be based in Cresset's New York office and will focus on cultivating the advisory relationships with ultra-high-net-worth individuals, family offices, entrepreneurs, and privately held business owners that he has established over his 35-year career and help deliver integrated wealth management solutions and access to private market opportunities.

Mark Ostroff, Cresset

Prior to joining Cresset, Ostroff served as Managing Director of Evoke Advisors, where he advised sophisticated clients on complex investment strategies and planning. Earlier in his career, Ostroff founded and scaled multiple asset management businesses, including Graystone Partners, each focusing on manager selection, portfolio management, and direct investments. All of those businesses were successfully sold to larger institutions.

Ostroff began his career as a CPA with Price Waterhouse and later joined Goldman Sachs in wealth advisory. In addition, he held senior roles at Morgan Stanley and Kidder Peabody, leading its Asian investment banking office in Hong Kong.

"Mark brings an incredible depth of experience and an extraordinary network of relationships to Cresset. He has worked with a large number of entrepreneurs, general partners, and successful family groups across the United States. We are thrilled to welcome him to Cresset," said Paul Tramontano, Executive Managing Director with Cresset.

"Cresset has built its reputation as a trusted partner to family offices and UHNW investors by delivering the depth and breadth of services that few other firms can. I am so honored and excited to bring my experience and relationships to build upon Cresset's stellar reputation," Ostroff said.

Ostroff is active with several philanthropic and professional organizations, including the boards of Shaklee Global and Children's Rights. He has also been a longtime member of the Young Presidents' Organization (YPO), where he has held several leadership roles, including Forum Chair, Education Chair, and Chair of the Global Family Office Network.

Ostroff earned a BSE in Accounting and Statistics from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, and an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He lives in New York City with his wife and their four children.

About Cresset

Cresset is a firm built by clients, for clients. As an independent, award-winning* multi-family office and private investment firm, we are reimagining the way wealth is experienced. Our purpose is to help ensure that both wealth and life are fully optimized**—integrated, intentional, and aligned with each client's vision of success.

We provide access to the caliber of talent, ideas, and investment opportunities typically available to the largest single-family offices and institutions. Our approach is personalized, entrepreneurial, and client-first.

Proudly owned by our clients and employees, Cresset was built to endure. We are creating a 100+ year firm—one focused on delivering an exceptional experience, not only for the families we serve but for the team that serves them. Recognized by Barron's and Forbes among the nation's top multi-family offices* Cresset is guided by long-term relationships, shared success, and a belief that wealth should serve a life well lived. Learn more at www.cressetcapital.com.

*Disclosures related to awards, recognitions, and rankings available here.

*Cresset was recognized in Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms. Each year's rankings awarded by Barron's in September and determined using proprietary algorithms based on data covering July of prior year through June of award year.

*Cresset was recognized in Forbes Top RIA Firms. Each year's rankings awarded by Forbes in October based on data covering April of prior year through March of award year and determined using proprietary algorithm based on qualitative and quantitative data developed by SHOOK Research.

**Wealth Optimized, Life Elevated refers to the firm's philosophy and process in providing advisory and planning services and is not intended to convey a guarantee of results.

Cresset refers to Cresset Capital Management, LLC and its respective direct and indirect subsidiaries and controlled affiliates. For full list of Cresset subsidiaries and controlled affiliates, please see cressetcapital.com/disclosures/

CONTACT: Michael Walsh, [email protected]

SOURCE Cresset