Cresset Expands Denver Office with Hire of Wealth Advisor with $1 Billion in Assets Under Advisement

Ali Bathgate Hild joins Cresset from J.P. Morgan Private Bank and brings extensive experience advising entrepreneurs and executives

DENVER, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresset announced today that Ali Bathgate Hild has joined the firm as a Managing Director in its Denver office, expanding the firm's ability to help serve entrepreneurs and business owners navigating liquidity events, complex wealth transitions, and multi-generational planning needs. Hild brings extensive experience advising entrepreneurs and business owners, particularly those approaching a sale, on wealth planning, investing, lending, and trust services. She previously served as an Executive Director with J.P. Morgan Private Bank, where she spent 14 years working with the Denver, New York, and Greenwich offices. Hild oversaw approximately $1 billion in assets under advisement and was named to the Morgan Circle, recognizing the top 52 advisors in the U.S. Private Bank.

Ali Hild, Cresset

As ultra-high-net-worth families face increasing complexity — from business sales and concentrated equity positions to generational wealth transfers — demand continues to grow for integrated, family office-level advice that brings together investment management, wealth planning, private investment access, and long-term coordination across a family's financial life. Cresset's independent, multi-family office model has increasingly attracted experienced advisors who want to serve families with greater alignment, flexibility, and long-term partnership.

"Cresset was built by clients, for clients, with alignment at the center of everything we do," said Cresset CEO Susie Cranston. "We are deliberate about who joins our firm, and Ali's experience advising entrepreneurs through complex transitions reflects the kind of leadership we value."

"Cresset offers independence and the depth of a true multi-family office," Hild said. "My clients are navigating complex liquidity events and generational transitions, and I was drawn to a firm built intentionally to serve families across generations."

Hild's arrival continues Cresset's strategy of attracting experienced leaders from major financial institutions who are seeking a more entrepreneurial, ownership-oriented environment. The firm has grown by pairing institutional-quality resources with a culture designed to endure for generations.

Hild is an active member of the Denver community, serving on the Investment Committee for the Kent Denver School Board of Trustees, and as a mentor for the Challenge Foundation, an organization providing talented but disadvantaged students with educational opportunities. A Colorado native, Hild revels in the outdoors and is a former Junior Olympic mogul skier. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in International Economics and Spanish, with a Minor in Entrepreneurship from the University of North Carolina.

About Cresset

Cresset is a firm built by clients, for clients. As an independent, award-winning* multi-family office and private investment firm, we are reimagining the way wealth is experienced. Our purpose is to help ensure that both wealth and life are fully optimized**—integrated, intentional, and aligned with each client's vision of success.

We provide access to the caliber of talent, ideas, and investment opportunities typically available to the largest single-family offices and institutions. Our approach is personalized, entrepreneurial, and client-first.

Proudly owned by our clients and employees, Cresset was built to endure. We are creating a 100+ year firm—one focused on delivering an exceptional experience, not only for the families we serve but for the team that serves them. Recognized by Barron's and Forbes among the nation's top multi-family offices* Cresset is guided by long-term relationships, shared success, and a belief that wealth should serve a life well lived. Learn more at www.cressetcapital.com.

*Disclosures related to awards, recognitions, and rankings available here.

*Cresset was recognized in Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms. Each year's rankings awarded by Barron's in September and determined using proprietary algorithms based on data covering July of prior year through June of award year.

*Cresset was recognized in Forbes Top RIA Firms. Each year's rankings awarded by Forbes in October based on data covering April of prior year through March of award year and determined using proprietary algorithm based on qualitative and quantitative data developed by SHOOK Research.

**Wealth Optimized, Life Elevated refers to the firm's philosophy and process in providing advisory and planning services and is not intended to convey a guarantee of results.

Cresset refers to Cresset Capital Management, LLC and its respective direct and indirect subsidiaries and controlled affiliates. For full list of Cresset subsidiaries and controlled affiliates, please see cressetcapital.com/disclosures/

Ali Bathgate Hild was recognized as a Morgan Circle honoree by J.P. Morgan Private Bank for the two-year trailing review of 2019 and 2020 on March 13, 2022. Rankings are based on the top 52 Advisors in the U.S. Private Bank based on a two-year trailing review used by J.P. Morgan. Cresset paid no application fee to participate.

Michael Walsh, [email protected]

SOURCE Cresset