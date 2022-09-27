Cresset Hires Adwoa Mograbi as Chief People Officer

Mograbi most recently served as Chief Human Resources Officer of the Federal Home Loan Banks, Office of Finance

CHICAGO, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresset announced today that it has hired Adwoa Mograbi as Executive Managing Director and Chief People Officer. Mograbi brings more than 20 years of experience in human resources leadership, strategy, and talent management, with an industry focus on banking, capital markets, technology, and high-growth entrepreneurial environments.

Adwoa Mograbi, Cresset

Mograbi most recently served as Chief Human Resources Officer of the Federal Home Loan Banks, Office of Finance, a federally regulated company with assets of $959 billion, that issues and services all debt securities in the capital markets on behalf of the Federal Home Loan Banks (FHLBanks) system. In that role, she provided executive leadership for the HR/People function and developed programs to create a people-first, high-performance culture that values diversity and inclusion, employee engagement and well-being, and talent development.

"I could not be more excited to join a team as entrepreneurial and committed to living its values as Cresset is," Mograbi said. "One of those values is 'We believe in great people,' and that is certainly the case at Cresset. I firmly believe that organizational culture is a firm's greatest asset, and Cresset has an incredible foundation to build from."

At Cresset, Mograbi succeeds Mary Ceas, Managing Director of Human Resources, who earlier this year announced her plans to retire.

Mograbi has a track record of building and transforming HR operations with a focus on driving change in recruitment/talent acquisition, performance management, employee engagement and retention, training and development, and diversity and inclusion. She earned a bachelor's degree from McMaster University and an MBA from Ivey Business School at Western University.

"Addi is a fantastic cultural fit for Cresset and brings the experience, talent, and enthusiasm to further expand and refine our truly people-first approach at Cresset," said Avy Stein, Cresset Founder and Co-Chairman. "I would also like to thank Mary for her valued service to Cresset and our team members and wish her the best in retirement."

