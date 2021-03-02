Cresset Named Best High-Net-Worth Investment Platform at the Private Asset Management (PAM) Awards

"We are reimagining investing the way it should be," - Jack Ablin, Chief Investment Officer for Cresset. Tweet this

For more than two decades, the PAM awards have recognized the best of the private wealth management industry. They showcase the achievements of top investment professionals, wealth advisors, and other key service providers and are judged using an independent panel of industry experts.

About Cresset

Private equity entrepreneurs Eric Becker and Avy Stein founded Cresset with a vision to reinvent wealth management and with a firm belief that clients deserve better. Cresset specializes in Intelligent Wealth Management™ for CEO founders, PE partners, entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth families. Our goal is to simplify and elevate your life, so you have more time to spend on what matters most.

Cresset offers individuals and families access to a comprehensive suite of family office services, deeply personalized wealth management, investment advisory, planning and other services through Cresset Asset Management, an SEC registered investment adviser. Cresset Partners, Cresset's private investing group, offers clients direct access to real estate, private equity, and other investment opportunities. Learn more at https://cressetcapital.com.

Winners of the PAM awards are comprised of individuals and ﬁrms who have been nominated or entered via an online submission process and through recommendations from market participants. Independent judges use the submitted application material, as well as any uploaded supplemental information, to determine which ﬁrm, individual or product they believe to be the most suitable and deserving for each category. Third-party rankings, awards listings and/or recognition by unaffiliated third-party rating services and/or publications should not be construed by a client or prospective client as a guarantee that he/she will experience a certain level of results if Cresset is engaged, or continues to be engaged, to provide investment advisory services, nor should it be construed as a current or past endorsement of Cresset by any of its clients. Third party rankings and recognition from rating services and publications do not guarantee future investment success. Working with a highly rated investment advisor also does not ensure that a client or prospective client will experience a higher level of performance. Generally, but not always, ratings, rankings and recognition are based on information provided by Cresset. Cresset submitted the information to be considered for the award and did not pay an application fee to participate. Cresset is not affiliated with PAM.

