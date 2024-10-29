Cresset Names Jessica Malkin as Chief Growth Officer

Malkin to continue leading marketing, brand, client experience, and the firm's expansive digital strategy, while taking on additional key growth initiatives for the $55 billion1 multi-family office

CHICAGO, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresset announced today that Jessica Malkin has been named Chief Growth Officer and Executive Managing Director. Malkin joined Cresset in 2019 as an advisory board member before joining full-time as Executive Vice President. She has served as Chief Marketing Officer for Cresset since 2021 and will continue in that role.

As Chief Growth Officer, Malkin will focus on strategic growth initiatives for Cresset, including leading the advisor team lift out program, the firm's expansive digital marketing initiatives, client experience, branding, communications and other key national initiatives.

"With the number of advisors making the move to independent RIAs like Cresset showing no signs of slowing down, Jessica is exactly the person we need to engage with those advisors to present the many benefits of partnering with a forward-thinking firm like Cresset," said Susie Cranston , President and Chief Operating Officer for Cresset. "Jessica's leadership has been an integral part of the Cresset journey in building one of the leading brands among multi-family offices, and we very much look forward to strengthening that brand position."

"I am honored to take on the role of Chief Growth Officer for a firm that is fundamentally changing the way people experience wealth and reimagining how successful individuals and families engage with their wealth managers," Malkin added.

Before joining Cresset, Malkin held a variety of leadership roles at high-growth startups within the technology, consumer goods, and non-profit industries, including as the Founding Chief Executive Officer of Chicago Ideas, growing it from inception into a year-round, nationally recognized platform and community for ideas, connections, and dynamic programming focused on igniting positive action and change. Prior, she served as Chief of Staff at Uptake, an industrial AI software company that harnesses the power of data and predictive analytics.

Malkin has been recognized with numerous honors, including Crain's Chicago Business 40 Under 40, a YWCA Hometown Hero, and a Disruptor Foundation Fellow through the Tribeca Disruptive Innovation Awards. She sits on the board of directors of Bernard Zell Anshe Emet Day School, the Susan Crown Exchange, and in 2019 was appointed by Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker to the Board of Trustees for The Lincoln Academy of Illinois. Malkin graduated cum laude with a bachelor's degree from American University.

About Cresset

Cresset is an award-winning, independent, multi-family office and private investment firm. Cresset's goal is to reinvent the way people experience wealth by providing access to the talent, ideas, and investment opportunities available to the largest single-family offices and endowments. We offer deeply personalized wealth management, investment advisory, and family office services through Cresset Asset Management, an SEC-registered investment advisor that has surpassed $55 billion in assets under management2. Cresset is widely recognized for its excellence and is frequently ranked as a Barron's and Forbes Top RIA Firm3. Learn more at www.cressetcapital.com .

1 Cresset has $55 billion in assets under management (AUM) as of 10/1/24.

3 https://cressetcapital.com/disclosures/

