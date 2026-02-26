Cresset Welcomes $2 Billion Advisory Team to San Francisco Office

Heather Pelant previously served as a Partner and Managing Director at Baker Street Advisors.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresset announced today that Heather Pelant has joined the firm as Managing Director, Wealth Advisor. She will advise ultra-high-net-worth families nationally as part of Cresset's integrated multi-family office.

Pelant brings more than 25 years of experience in investment advisory and financial strategy. Most recently, she served as a Partner and Managing Director at Baker Street Advisors, where she was also on the Management Committee and advised on more than $2 billion of assets for ultra-high-net-worth families. Prior to that, she held senior leadership roles across wealth management and asset management, including Head of the Direct and Personal Investing Business at BlackRock, and Regional Vice President at Morgan Stanley, with global experience spanning San Francisco, Toronto, and Hong Kong.

Cresset's independent, employee- and client-owned multi-family office model integrates investment advisory, private markets access, trust services, tax strategy, family governance, and other family office capabilities to provide coordinated, long-term guidance.

"Cresset was built from the ground up to serve families with increasingly complex financial lives," said Cresset President Susie Cranston. "Heather exemplifies the caliber of client-first fiduciary we seek — deeply experienced, culturally aligned, and committed to delivering comprehensive advice tailored to each family's objectives."

Pelant is also Co-Founder of Project Worth, an initiative designed to build women's capabilities related to money, investing, and wealth management, and she is a frequent speaker at women-focused business and financial forums.

"Cresset combines institutional depth with a truly client-first mindset," Pelant said. "I was drawn not only to the firm's multi-family office platform and long-term ownership structure, but also to its culture that values diverse perspectives in leadership. For many of the families I serve — including women who are founders, inheritors, and financial decision-makers — that depth of representation and alignment matters."

As families navigate liquidity events, concentrated positions, and generational wealth transfer, demand continues to grow for integrated advice that coordinates investment strategy, planning, and family office services under one aligned platform.

Pelant earned an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management from Northwestern University, a Master of Arts in Asian Studies from the University of Hawaii, and a Bachelor of Arts in Asian Studies from the University of Victoria, Canada. She also holds the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ designation.

About Cresset

Cresset is a firm built by clients, for clients. As an independent, award-winning* multi-family office and private investment firm, we are reimagining the way wealth is experienced. Our purpose is to help ensure that both wealth and life are fully optimized**—integrated, intentional, and aligned with each client's vision of success.

We provide access to the caliber of talent, ideas, and investment opportunities typically available to the largest single-family offices and institutions. Our approach is personalized, entrepreneurial, and client-first.

Proudly owned by our clients and employees, Cresset was built to endure. We are creating a 100+ year firm—one focused on delivering an exceptional experience, not only for the families we serve but for the team that serves them. Recognized by Barron's and Forbes among the nation's top multi-family offices,* Cresset is guided by long-term relationships, shared success, and a belief that wealth should serve a life well lived.

*Disclosures related to awards, recognitions, and rankings available here.

**Wealth Optimized, Life Elevated refers to the firm's philosophy and process in providing advisory and planning services and is not intended to convey a guarantee of results.

Cresset refers to Cresset Capital Management, LLC and its respective direct and indirect subsidiaries and controlled affiliates. For a full list of Cresset subsidiaries and controlled affiliates, please see cressetcapital.com/disclosures/

Media Contact:

Michael Walsh

[email protected]

SOURCE Cresset