MeMe McNairy-Glenn Appointed Managing Director, National Strategic Growth at Cresset

CHICAGO, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresset today announced the appointment of MeMe McNairy-Glenn as Managing Director, National Strategic Growth. In this role, McNairy-Glenn will help guide Cresset's next phase of national expansion by welcoming families of wealth and exceptional advisory teams into the firm. Her focus will be on building enduring relationships, strengthening the Cresset community.

McNairy-Glenn will work to expand Cresset's relationships with business founders, entrepreneurs, and multigenerational families who value sophisticated planning, institutional-quality investment access, and enduring partnership. Additionally, she will focus on identifying and partnering with exceptional advisors and entrepreneurial teams who are seeking an independent, client-first platform built for long-term alignment.

"MeMe understands that sustainable growth is rooted in trust and shared values," said Jessica Malkin , Chief Growth Officer at Cresset. "Her ability to build meaningful relationships — with both advisors and families — will help ensure that as we expand nationally, we do so in a way that strengthens our culture and enhances the experience we deliver to clients."

Currently a Managing Director at Cresset, McNairy-Glenn is known for integrating strategic discipline with a deeply relational approach. She brings a personal understanding of the governance dynamics, legacy considerations, and responsibilities that shape enduring family enterprises. Her perspective informs her work in building long-term partnerships that extend beyond transactions.

Prior to joining Cresset, McNairy-Glenn served as Managing Director on the Partner Relations team at CH Investment Partners. She previously spent 11 years at International Farming Corporation, where she was Partner, Chief Operating Officer, and Head of Capital Formation, helping scale institutional relationships and operational infrastructure.

"I'm honored to take on this role at an important moment in Cresset's evolution," said McNairy-Glenn. "Our firm was built by families who understand both the complexity and opportunity of generational wealth. I look forward to welcoming exceptional advisors and new client families who are seeking a thoughtful, long-term partner."

About Cresset

Cresset is a firm built by clients, for clients. As an independent, award-winning* multi-family office and private investment firm, we are reimagining the way wealth is experienced. Our purpose is to help ensure that both wealth and life are fully optimized**—integrated, intentional, and aligned with each client's vision of success.

We provide access to the caliber of talent, ideas, and investment opportunities typically available to the largest single-family offices and institutions. Our approach is personalized, entrepreneurial, and client-first.

Proudly owned by our clients and employees, Cresset was built to endure. We are creating a 100+ year firm—one focused on delivering an exceptional experience, not only for the families we serve but for the team that serves them. Recognized by Barron's and Forbes among the nation's top multi-family offices,* Cresset is guided by long-term relationships, shared success, and a belief that wealth should serve a life well lived.

*Disclosures related to awards, recognitions, and rankings available here .

**Wealth Optimized, Life Elevated refers to the firm's philosophy and process in providing advisory and planning services and is not intended to convey a guarantee of results.

Cresset refers to Cresset Capital Management, LLC and its respective direct and indirect subsidiaries and controlled affiliates. For a full list of Cresset subsidiaries and controlled affiliates, please see cressetcapital.com/disclosures/

