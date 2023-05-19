Cresta Appoints Former Google-exec Ping Wu as CEO to Propel Generative AI Offerings

Wu to leverage extensive AI experience to spearhead new contact center product innovation and drive growth

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresta , a leading provider of Generative AI for the contact center, today announced the appointment of former Google AI executive Ping Wu as CEO. Wu succeeds Cresta co-founder Zayd Enam who recently stepped down to take on an advisory role following a record-breaking fourth quarter. Wu has been working with Cresta since 2021 and was most recently serving as the interim CEO.

Wu's appointment signals Cresta's continued investment in AI leadership and expertise to bolster the company's offerings. Wu has played a significant role in bringing Generative AI to the mainstream, co-founding Google's Contact Center AI Solution in 2017, and overseeing the development of its Conversational AI Products, including Cloud Dialogflow, Cloud Translation, NLP and Speech. Wu also co-founded Google Cloud AI Platform products such as Vertex AI and AutoML products in 2018. As CEO, Wu will continue to drive the advancement of Cresta's pioneering Generative AI solutions as the company continues to stake its claim as the industry leader for contact center AI.

"I'm grateful to the Cresta board for their confidence in my leadership and Zayd for his support and partnership," said Wu. "Cresta is an early pioneer of generative AI technology in the contact center, and I can't wait to continue innovating and bringing new world-changing products to market. We have the opportunity to shape the future of generative AI in the contact center and make a meaningful impact on both the agent and customer experience."

Generative AI powers Cresta's Real-Time Intelligence Platform which empowers agents, managers, and leaders to work together in order to maximize revenue, increase agency efficiency, and most importantly – create exceptional customer experiences. Cresta analyzes complex statements, emotions, sentiments, and behaviors to gain a deeper understanding of customer conversations when compared to traditional tools used by contact centers.

"Ping is well positioned to take the helm of Cresta at a pivotal time for the industry with a unique mindset, deep domain expertise and passion for how generative AI can transform the contact center," said Doug Leone, Partner, Sequoia Capital.

"I'm proud of what Cresta has accomplished over the past few years, and how the company has made its mark as a leading provider of Generative AI solutions for contact centers," said Enam. "Ping's passion for Generative AI will drive the company to continue pioneering innovative products that turn Generative AI into a strategic necessity for businesses."

Cresta makes every customer interaction excellent. Cresta turns real-time intelligence into real-time action to make the contact center smarter – and every agent and manager more productive. Powering customer experiences for companies like CarMax, Blue Nile, Earthlink, Intuit, and Porsche, Cresta is real-time AI for the real world. To learn more about Cresta, visit www.cresta.com.

