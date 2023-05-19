Cresta Appoints Former Google-exec Ping Wu as CEO to Propel Generative AI Offerings

News provided by

Cresta

19 May, 2023, 13:30 ET

Wu to leverage extensive AI experience to spearhead new contact center product innovation and drive growth

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresta, a leading provider of Generative AI for the contact center, today announced the appointment of former Google AI executive Ping Wu as CEO. Wu succeeds Cresta co-founder Zayd Enam who recently stepped down to take on an advisory role following a record-breaking fourth quarter. Wu has been working with Cresta since 2021 and was most recently serving as the interim CEO.

Wu's appointment signals Cresta's continued investment in AI leadership and expertise to bolster the company's offerings. Wu has played a significant role in bringing Generative AI to the mainstream, co-founding Google's Contact Center AI Solution in 2017, and overseeing the development of its Conversational AI Products, including Cloud Dialogflow, Cloud Translation, NLP and Speech. Wu also co-founded Google Cloud AI Platform products such as Vertex AI and AutoML products in 2018. As CEO, Wu will continue to drive the advancement of Cresta's pioneering Generative AI solutions as the company continues to stake its claim as the industry leader for contact center AI.

"I'm grateful to the Cresta board for their confidence in my leadership and Zayd for his support and partnership," said Wu. "Cresta is an early pioneer of generative AI technology in the contact center, and I can't wait to continue innovating and bringing new world-changing products to market. We have the opportunity to shape the future of generative AI in the contact center and make a meaningful impact on both the agent and customer experience."

Generative AI powers Cresta's Real-Time Intelligence Platform which empowers agents, managers, and leaders to work together in order to maximize revenue, increase agency efficiency, and most importantly – create exceptional customer experiences. Cresta analyzes complex statements, emotions, sentiments, and behaviors to gain a deeper understanding of customer conversations when compared to traditional tools used by contact centers.

"Ping is well positioned to take the helm of Cresta at a pivotal time for the industry with a unique mindset, deep domain expertise and passion for how generative AI can transform the contact center," said Doug Leone, Partner, Sequoia Capital.

"I'm proud of what Cresta has accomplished over the past few years, and how the company has made its mark as a leading provider of Generative AI solutions for contact centers," said Enam. "Ping's passion for Generative AI will drive the company to continue pioneering innovative products that turn Generative AI into a strategic necessity for businesses."

About Cresta 
Cresta makes every customer interaction excellent. Cresta turns real-time intelligence into real-time action to make the contact center smarter – and every agent and manager more productive. Powering customer experiences for companies like CarMax, Blue Nile, Earthlink, Intuit, and Porsche, Cresta is real-time AI for the real world. To learn more about Cresta, visit www.cresta.com.

SOURCE Cresta

Also from this source

Cresta Expands its Generative AI Solutions for the Contact Center

Cresta Named Winner in 2023 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.