Cresta Named a Leader in Real-Time Revenue Execution Platforms in Independent Analyst Evaluation

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresta, the end-to-end generative AI platform for contact centers, has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Real-Time Revenue Execution Platforms, Q2 2024.

The new report evaluated "the 10 providers that matter most" across 31 criteria, including innovation, AI capabilities, in-call guidance and support, and post-call analysis and reporting. Per the report, "The Forrester Wave evaluation highlights Leaders, Strong Performers, Contenders, and Challengers."

In its assessment of the top vendors in the market, the report named Cresta as a Leader in real-time revenue execution platforms. The report states that "Cresta is an innovation juggernaut with unique AI features that improve sales outcomes. In seven short years, Cresta has built a real-time platform that is delivering on its goal of helping users quickly learn the high-value skills needed to make businesses more productive."

"We're entering an era where combining conversation intelligence and AI-driven workflows can empower agents and their leaders to become more productive – today," said Russell Banzon, Chief Marketing Officer at Cresta. "Cresta has built an innovative and unique set of capabilities to turn insights into actions that drive outcomes. We're proud to know that our solutions are having a profound impact on our customers' business performance and operations."

Forrester's evaluation gave Cresta the highest scores possible in 15 different criteria:

AI: Large Language Model Utilization

AI: AI Differentiators

System Configuration: Trigger management

Interaction capture: CCaaS integrations

Post Call Reporting: Sales measurement

Post Call Reporting: Static insights

Post Call Reporting: Dynamic insights

In Call Guidance: Script guidance

In Call Guidance: Real-time delivery

Coaching: Seller self-coaching

Coaching: Manager coaching

Automate Administrative Work

Innovation

Roadmap

Adoption

Today's announcement comes on the heels of Cresta announcing new human-in-the-loop AI capabilities , and being named to the Forbes AI 50 list of top artificial intelligence companies for the third time .

Download a complimentary copy of the report today to learn more about why Forrester recognizes Cresta as a Leader in real-time revenue execution.

To learn more about Cresta's end-to-end AI platform for contact centers, visit www.cresta.com .

About Cresta:

Cresta makes every customer interaction excellent. Cresta turns real-time intelligence into real-time action to make the contact center smarter – and every agent and manager more productive. Powering customer experiences for companies like CarMax, Vivint, Intuit, and Porsche, Cresta is real-time AI for the real world. Follow our blog and connect with us on LinkedIn and X .

