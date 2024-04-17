Cresta Bolsters Executive Team With New CMO

Banzon brings 10+ years of AI and go-to-market experience to Cresta

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresta, the end-to-end generative AI platform for contact centers, today announced Russell Banzon as its new Chief Marketing Officer.

With extensive background and experience accelerating high-growth startups, Banzon will lead Cresta's brand, demand, and communications initiatives.

"Cresta is reinventing the way businesses interact with their customers through enterprise-grade generative AI," said Banzon. "In many ways, Cresta's AI-powered technologies feel like magic, and continue to set the pace for innovation in this industry. In this role, I look forward to driving increased growth and helping our customers drive greater revenue, productivity, employee engagement, and customer satisfaction."

Banzon joins Cresta from Gong, where he previously served as Vice President of Marketing, driving the marketing engine through hyper growth. Prior to Gong, Banzon led demand generation at Talkdesk as Global Head of Demand Generation. In addition to his operating roles, Banzon is also an advisor for early to mid-stage SaaS companies, helping drive increased growth for future industry leaders.

"Russell brings broad expertise in creating powerful brand experiences for several high-growth category leaders," said Ping Wu, CEO of Cresta. "He arrives at an important moment in the industry's race to deliver impactful generative AI solutions to businesses. Russell's keen understanding of market dynamics will help us deliver our platform to new customers looking to strategically implement generative AI to drive positive customer interactions, productivity and revenue growth."

The appointment of Banzon comes on the heels of Cresta being recognized on the Forbes AI 50 List of Top Artificial Intelligence Companies of 2024 – marking the company's third inclusion on the list. Cresta also recently unveiled several new human-in-the-loop AI capabilities and enhancements that empower businesses to improve CX, accelerate revenue growth and reduce overall operational costs. Banzon also joins Alex Cramer, who was appointed Senior Vice President of Sales to accelerate the company's go-to-market strategy in August 2023.

About Cresta:

Cresta makes every customer interaction excellent. Cresta turns real-time intelligence into real-time action to make the contact center smarter – and every agent and manager more productive. Powering customer experiences for companies like CarMax, Vivint, Intuit, and Porsche, Cresta is real-time AI for the real world. Follow our blog and connect with us on LinkedIn and X .

