Cresta Unveils Four Products at Cresta Wave to Unleash the Potential of Human and AI Agents

New capabilities announced at Cresta Wave give businesses greater reach, control, and confidence as they transform the customer experience with AI

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresta , the leading customer experience AI platform for human and AI agents, unveiled four major innovations at its first annual customer conference, Cresta Wave, that will define the future of the customer experience center.

Introducing the new capabilities onstage at Cresta Wave in front of an audience of customer and technology leaders from Fortune 500 companies, Cresta CEO Ping Wu outlined Cresta's vision for the sector's next chapter.

"AI will create a superhuman customer experience workforce," said Ping Wu, CEO of Cresta. "Today at Cresta Wave, we revealed four solutions that will unleash the full potential of every agent, both human and AI. Now enterprises can serve any customer, anywhere, with unprecedented control, visibility, and operational confidence, providing a world-class experience every time."

The new capabilities include:

Break the Language Barrier: Real-Time Translation & Multilingual AI

Remove one of the oldest and most challenging obstacles in the customer experience: the language barrier.

Cresta's Real-Time Translation and multilingual AI capabilities allow businesses to serve any customer, anywhere. Real-Time Translation enables human agents to speak with and understand customers in four different languages, expanding to dozens more in the coming months. Cresta's AI Agents now speak 30+ languages across voice and chat, removing the frustration customers feel by not being served in their native language. And with multilingual AI Analyst capabilities, Cresta AI Analyst can uncover insights hidden in conversations in 30+ languages.

Empower a Hybrid Workforce: Agent Operations Center

Orchestrate every customer interaction in real time with a new role: the AI Supervisor.

The Agent Operations Center is the unified command hub for businesses to oversee every live conversation - human or AI-led - from one place. It empowers supervisors with real-time visibility, live guidance, and instant intervention tools, so enterprises can deliver service that's accurate, compliant, and consistently on brand. The Agent Operations Center creates a new role for AI Supervisors, who can whisper or jump into AI Agent conversations when needed, resolving issues quickly and improving customer satisfaction. The Agent Operations Center creates a symbiotic relationship between humans and AI in one cohesive workforce.

Know What to Automate Next: Automation Discovery

Take the guesswork out of automation decisions.

Automation Discovery shows businesses exactly which conversations to automate first, and how to do so. The solution combines analytics on volume, complexity, and resolution into a clear readiness score, alongside projected ROI. The solution maps conversation flows, highlights successful paths and common deviations, and even generates workflow prompts to get companies started on automating with AI Agents. With Cresta Automation Discovery, businesses prioritize AI Agent deployments with confidence, reduce time-to-value, and lay out a clear roadmap for what to automate now and in the future.

Democratize AI Agent Design: Prompt Optimizer

Design AI Agents like a pro.

Cresta's AI Agent Prompt Optimizer helps enterprises build and refine high-performing AI Agents faster and with confidence. It delivers guided, best-practice recommendations for formatting, coherence, and content, reducing trial-and-error and helping customers reach value sooner. With simple, easy-to-follow guidance, Prompt Optimizer allows anyone, technical or not, to hone AI Agents and improve their performance over time.

Wu added, "Today's launches are a major step forward toward a customer experience center where humans and AI work together as a hybrid workforce to elevate every conversation, all in one unified platform."

See for yourself! Register to watch the keynote on demand .

About Cresta

Cresta unlocks the true potential of the contact center, turning every customer conversation into a competitive advantage. Combining the best of AI and human intelligence, Cresta improves the customer experience and powers revenue and efficiency gains across every channel. The platform transforms contact centers with AI agents, AI-augmented human agent assistance, and comprehensive insights, coaching, and quality management. Companies like Alaska Airlines, Cox Communications, and Intuit use Cresta to power world-class customer experiences every day. Learn more at Cresta.com .

SOURCE Cresta