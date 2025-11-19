Cresta Breaks Down Language Barriers With Real-Time Translation and Multilingual AI

Cresta enables seamless customer service across languages and countries with built-in internationalization support

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresta , the leading customer experience AI platform for human and AI agents, launched Real-Time Translation and multilingual AI capabilities today, allowing businesses to serve any customer, anywhere. These advances empower human agents to speak with and understand customers in four different languages, and enable Cresta's AI Agents to serve customers in more than thirty. The expansion powers global growth with cross-language analytics, unlocking hidden customer insights across languages in one place.

"Cresta is revolutionizing every aspect of agent work with AI, so agents can focus on higher-value customer experiences," said Ping Wu, CEO of Cresta. "This new era of Agent Assist will give agents superpowers they've never had before. We've already improved their hearing with real-time streaming transcription, their typing with auto-summarization and auto-compose, and their knowledge with Knowledge Assist. And now we're removing the language barrier with Real-Time Translation, all in one application."

Historically, when non-English-speaking customers have reached out to English-language contact centers for support, they have needed to wait for an agent who speaks their language to become available, increasing hold times and customer frustration. For customers speaking less common languages, the business might not have anyone capable of serving them at all, breaking down the service cycle completely.

The launch of Cresta's internationalization support and multilingual AI capabilities supercharges the businesses' global expansion and customer service processes, breaking down language barriers, reducing costs, and unlocking new insights.

New capabilities include:

Real‑time voice translation: Cresta Real-Time Translation detects language and translates speech instantly so agents and customers can communicate naturally across languages. With Real-Time Translation embedded directly within Cresta's Agent Assist solution, agents can activate translation alongside the other AI-powered workflows they use every day, with no need to juggle multiple applications. Cresta Real-Time Translation allows agents to speak and understand customers in Spanish, French, Portuguese, and German, and will expand to many more languages over time.





Multilingual AI Agents: Cresta's AI Agents can now deliver human-like conversations across 30+ languages. AI can instantly detect what language a customer is using and communicate in that language, enabling customers to ask questions and get rapid support in the language they are most comfortable with.





Multilingual AI Analyst capabilities: Cresta AI Analyst uncovers pivotal insights hidden in conversations in minutes, not months. Insights from conversations held in other languages used to be trapped, requiring individual translation to analyze. With Cresta, teams can pull insights by asking AI Analyst questions, and receive answers with explanations and evidence across customer conversations in 30+ languages.

These new capabilities ensure businesses can serve the world without the cost and delays of staffing every language. With multilingual AI, enterprises can grow globally, protect their brands, and deliver standout experiences at lower cost and at enterprise scale. In many regulated industries, native language support isn't just best practice, it's a compliance requirement. Cresta enables businesses to ensure service for customers around the world.

Wu added, "Since the earliest days of business, language barriers have been a critical blocker for expansion and customer support. By removing that barrier, we're unlocking new markets and true global service for businesses everywhere."

See Real-Time Translation in action .

About Cresta

Cresta unlocks the true potential of the contact center, turning every customer conversation into a competitive advantage. Combining the best of AI and human intelligence, Cresta improves the customer experience and powers revenue and efficiency gains across every channel. The platform transforms contact centers with AI agents, AI-augmented human agent assistance, and comprehensive insights, coaching, and quality management. Companies like Alaska Airlines, Cox Communications, and Intuit use Cresta to power world-class customer experiences every day. Learn more at Cresta.com .

