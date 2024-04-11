Cresta Named to the Forbes AI 50 List of Top Artificial Intelligence Companies of 2024

Cresta is recognized for providing generative AI technology to enterprise organizations to improve contact center operations

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresta , the end-to-end generative AI platform for contact centers, today announced it has been named to the 2024 Forbes AI 50 list of the most promising startups whose businesses are centered around artificial intelligence. This is the 3rd time Cresta has been recognized in the Forbes AI 50 list.

Cresta provides AI technology that helps the world's leading organizations transform their contact center operations by empowering teams to work more efficiently, sell more effectively, and consistently deliver exceptional customer experiences. Cresta's cutting-edge LLMs are trained on customer data to analyze every conversation, pinpoint insights and best practices that lead to better outcomes, and guide agents toward success with real-time copilots and AI-targeted coaching.

"We're thrilled to see Cresta recognized for our work developing innovative technologies that drive powerful business outcomes," said Ping Wu, CEO at Cresta. "Powered by generative AI, our end-to-end platform equips contact center agents with cutting-edge technology that eases major pain points, empowering them to provide exceptional customer service at every turn."

The Forbes AI 50 list is open to global companies that are held privately and are more than 50% independent. Judges of the annual list filter through thousands of applications to determine the top startups that are candidly applying AI to solve business problems across various industries. This year saw 1,900 submissions.

To determine which companies were recognized on the AI 50 list, Forbes worked in partnership with Sequoia Capital and Meritech Capital to evaluate applicants using both quantitative and qualitative information including revenue, business growth, and valuation. Two panels of independent judges — one with academic or professional expertise in AI, and the other with long-standing investing experience in the field — audited the strongest applicants on criteria including business promise and innovative use of AI.

Cresta makes every customer interaction excellent. Cresta turns real-time intelligence into real-time action to make the contact center smarter – and every agent and manager more productive. Powering customer experiences for companies like CarMax, Vivint, Intuit, and Porsche, Cresta is real-time AI for the real world. Follow our blog and connect with us on LinkedIn and X .

