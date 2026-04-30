Cresta Names Sequoia's Doug Leone as Board Chair, Carl Eschenbach Rejoins Board as Growth Accelerates

Cresta surpasses $100 million in annual recurring revenue.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresta, the unified customer experience AI platform for human and AI agents, today announced that Doug Leone, Partner at Sequoia Capital and longtime Cresta board member, has been named Chairman of its Board of Directors. The company also announced that Carl Eschenbach, former CEO of Workday and current Sequoia Partner, is rejoining the board as the company enters its next phase of growth.

These board updates come as Cresta surpasses $100 million in annual recurring revenue and continues its rapid expansion throughout the Fortune 500.

"Cresta is leading a fundamental shift in how enterprises like United Airlines, Cox Communications, and Marriott deliver customer experiences, moving from fragmented systems into a unified AI platform bringing together human and AI agents," said Ping Wu, CEO of Cresta. "Doug and Carl have been instrumental in making that vision a reality, and their experience building category-defining companies will be critical as we build Cresta into a generational platform."

Leone is one of the most accomplished venture capital leaders, having led investments in ServiceNow, Nubank, and Wiz. He has served on Cresta's Board of Directors since 2023.

"Cresta is delivering real results with some of the world's leading companies, not in five years, not in ten years, but today. I'm proud to work with Ping and the team to help guide the company through its rapid growth phase," said Doug Leone, Partner at Sequoia.

Eschenbach, who led Sequoia's original investment in Cresta's Series B in 2021, rejoins the board following his return to Sequoia. He brings 35 years of operating experience, including leadership roles at Workday and VMware.

"When we first partnered with Cresta in 2021, the team was only beginning to realize the platform's potential. Five years later, they've built a leading enterprise AI platform spanning customer experience augmentation to automation," said Carl Eschenbach, Partner at Sequoia. "I'm excited to rejoin the board and support the team as they scale to new heights."

Learn more about Cresta.

About Cresta:

Cresta unlocks the true potential of the customer experience, turning every conversation into a competitive advantage. Cresta's unified AI platform combines conversational AI agents, real-time human agent augmentation, and comprehensive conversation intelligence to drive revenue and efficiency gains across every channel. Companies like United Airlines, Cox Communications, and Marriott use Cresta to power world-class customer experiences every day. Learn more at Cresta.com.

SOURCE Cresta