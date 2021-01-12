Cresta to Bring Real-Time Intelligence to Contact Centers with AWS Contact Center Intelligence Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresta , the real-time intelligence platform for customer conversations, today announced its participation as a launch partner for the global expansion of Amazon Web Services (AWS) Contact Center Intelligence (CCI) solutions. Organizations can now quickly and easily develop intelligent contact center solutions powered by AWS CCI, enhanced with Cresta's real-time conversational intelligence.

As businesses move to embrace a digital-first future, consumer-facing machine learning (ML) applications like AWS CCI and Cresta's real-time platform provide easy and flexible ways to deliver a world-class customer experience. Cresta's use of AWS CCI now provides Cresta products a native integration with Amazon Transcribe, an automatic speech recognition service that makes it easy for developers to add speech-to-text capabilities to their applications. Amazon Transcribe supports over 30 languages and content redaction, allowing customers to further increase transcription accuracy with custom language models and vocabulary. AWS CCI solutions also enable customers to leverage off-the-shelf functionalities powered by AWS ML with their current contact center provider to gain greater efficiencies and deliver increasingly tailored customer experiences — with no ML expertise required.

Cresta enables sales and customer care teams to start immediately uncovering insights from every customer conversation. Cresta's platform further supports agents with personalized, real-time coaching, ultimately improving business performance, employee engagement, and customer satisfaction.

"We're delighted to work with AWS to bring real-time intelligence to the contact center and are already working together to provide industry-leading ML implementations," said Tim Shi, CTO and co-founder of Cresta. "Now, customers can easily bring contact center solutions into their business, and immediately add Cresta's unique ability to quickly improve each agent in their real-time interactions."

Cresta makes business radically more productive by using artificial intelligence (AI) to help teams unlock their full potential. Cresta observes customer interactions to learn what experts do differently and shares this knowledge across teams through real-time coaching delivered during customer conversations. Using Cresta and AWS CCI, customers can quickly uplevel teams and operate like experts on Day One.

For more information and to learn how real-time intelligence can enhance the performance of sales and customer care teams, visit https://cresta.com/partnership/aws-cci.

About Cresta

Cresta makes business radically more productive by using AI to help teams unlock their full potential. Cresta brings together industry-leading AI experts, decades of contact center and sales expertise, proven leadership, and top-tier investors including Andreessen Horowitz and Greylock Partners to transform contact center performance. For more information, please visit cresta.com .

Media Contact

Consort Partners for Cresta

[email protected]

SOURCE Cresta