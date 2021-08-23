Cresta Welcomes Google Contact Center AI Co-Founder As Market Reaches $26B in Spending

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresta , the Real-Time Expertise AI provider to the enterprise, today announced the addition of seasoned technologist Ping Wu to its team as vice president of engineering and product. In this role, Wu will bring industry-leading experience building artificial intelligence solutions to the company as it enables Fortune 500 customers from Intuit to Cox Communications to transform contact centers from cost centers into value centers. Wu will execute on Cresta's technology vision, contribute high-caliber AI experience, and build the company's team of technical expertise to scale Cresta's AI technology to support its rapidly-growing customer base.

McKinsey estimates companies can increase topline revenues by 10–20% by maximizing remote customer interactions, such as those occurring within the contact center. Wu joins Cresta's industry-only team of dedicated contact center AI experts as they enable customers to realize a 20% improvement in conversion rate, 25% greater average order value, and millions of dollars in additional annual revenue in weeks upon deployment of its Expertise AI platform. Prior to joining Cresta, Wu co-founded Google's Contact Center AI Solution in 2017, and oversaw the development of its Conversational AI Products, including Cloud Dialogflow, Cloud Translation, NLP & Speech as well as AI Platform products such as Vertex AI , AutoML products, among others.

"The market for contact centers and a better customer experience is heating up, as evidenced by Zoom's acquisition of Five9 for $14 billion last month. And AI is core to driving a better experience," said Zayd Enam, CEO and co-founder, Cresta. "We're in the early innings of market momentum, and Ping is an all star who will act as a force multiplier for our team and AI prowess as we execute on our mission to make everyone an expert on day one."

"Joining Cresta was an easy decision," said Ping Wu, vice president of engineering and product, Cresta. "I've built contact center AI solutions from the ground up, and have seen firsthand how much of an impact on a business's bottom line it can have when deployed effectively. Joining this team of pedigreed technologists who share my passion for the technology will only superpower Cresta's ability to increase customers' revenue, boost their customer experience, reduce churn, and improve business results."

Contact centers using AI capabilities can expect to achieve an 11.5x greater annual decrease in service costs. Cresta's AI continuously learns top-performing service behaviors and puts those insights into action with real-time assistance and personalized coaching, resulting in more efficient operations, improved capacity, a better customer experience, improved customer satisfaction scores (CSAT), and revenue per chat (RPC).

"Customer experience is a top priority at Dropbox and Cresta's real-time coaching for agents helps us ensure we deliver that consistently," said Julia Shea, Head of Vendor Sales & SMB Assist at Dropbox. "Cresta greatly reduces our agent ramp time, helping new agents to provide maximum customer value fast and leading to increased CSAT and RPC."

The addition of Wu to the Cresta team signifies another landmark to a banner year for the company. This recognition comes on the coattails of Cresta's Summer '21 Release designed to improve customer experience and deliver the real-time expertise needed to improve customer experience, along with its placement on the Forbes AI 50 2021 List , and Business Insiders Most Promising Startups of 2021 list.

