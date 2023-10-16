Crestwood Advisors Recognized on Annual Forbes/Shook Top RIA List for Second Consecutive Year

Crestwood Advisors

16 Oct, 2023, 15:14 ET

Boston-based advisory firm continues year of growth with prestigious national accolade

BOSTON, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crestwood Advisors ("Crestwood"), a boutique investment advisory and wealth management firm based in Boston, is pleased to announce it has once again been named to the annual Forbes/Shook Top RIA list of the top 250 firms in the nation, ranking at No. 76 for 2023.

This Forbes/Shook Top RIA list represents 250 firms with assets totaling more than $1.1 trillion. It was created by Shook Research using quantitative and qualitative data to determine the rankings. The full methodology can be found here.

As a growing advisory firm committed to client success, Crestwood's financial planning and investment professionals across New England strive to meet clients wherever they are in life, providing guidance, tools and financial solutions to help individuals and families succeed.

"We're thrilled to be included in this impressive Forbes list," said Crestwood CEO/Managing Partner Michael Eckton. "We have assembled a dedicated team of experienced advisors and support staff. We're grateful to them and our highly valued clients for helping us achieve this prestigious national honor."

Crestwood did not pay a fee to appear on the published list or to market the award.

Please view Crestwood Advisors' list of important disclosures regarding awards and recognitions here.

About Crestwood Advisors
Crestwood Advisors is an independent, fee-only, wealth management firm with over $5.3 billion in assets under management. Founded in 2003, Crestwood Advisors provides investment management with financial planning strategies to help high-net-worth individuals and families identify and prioritize their goals and build sustainable wealth so that they may enjoy more financially secure and purposeful lives. For more information, please visit https://www.crestwoodadvisors.com.

MEDIA CONTACT
Jay Scott
[email protected]
484-695-3774

SOURCE Crestwood Advisors

