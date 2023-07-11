CRETE MECHANICAL GROUP EXPANDS AI-ENABLED AUTOMATION AND CONTROLS

Crete Mechanical Group, a leading national multi-service solutions provider, expands automation and controls offering by partnering with AIS.

TAMPA, Fla., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crete Mechanical Group (CMG) has acquired a majority stake in automation and controls company Advanced Integrated Services (AIS), based in Youngsville, LA and Midland, TX. AIS is a global provider of services, technology and systems in automation, instrumentation, control panel fabrication, electrical, fire and safety. The partnership adds 90 highly-qualified employees to the CMG family, and strengthens CMG's existing presence in the southeast. "As part of the growing Crete network, AIS brings deep industry expertise and expands opportunities for our current southeast partners to offer additional high-value services to our clients," said Mike Cox, Chief Executive Officer of CMG.

Specializing in the industrial, commercial, oil & gas, petrochemical, power generation and marine markets, AIS brings more than a decade of experience in the design, fabrication installation and servicing of advanced technology solutions for the most demanding projects. From design to job-site performance, AIS's philosophy of "expertise with enhanced safety" has been key to the company's success. "We are very excited to join the Crete network and look forward to benefiting from CMG's recruiting and cross-selling capabilities to support our continued innovation and growth," said Billy Granger, President of AIS.

About Crete Mechanical Group

Crete Mechanical Group (CMG) is a national provider of essential building services to commercial, industrial and government markets. CMG offers clients a high-quality, single-source solution for HVAC, mechanical, electrical, network cabling, plumbing and automation services to support safe, energy-efficient and productive facilities. For our partners, CMG provides the resources of a large organization while maintaining the freedom to continue operating their successful businesses. Partners in the CMG network are united in delivering superior service, advanced expertise, stringent safety standards and a relentless commitment to operational excellence, innovation and integrity.

About Advanced Integrated Services

Advanced Integrated Services (AIS) is a specialty contractor and provider of systems and technology to the energy, industrial, commercial and marine markets. Providing solutions and services in automation, control fabrication, electrical, fire/safety, and instrumentation, AIS has earned a reputation for engineering excellence, staff expertise and continuous innovation.

