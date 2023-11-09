CRETE MECHANICAL GROUP EXPANDS ILLINOIS PRESENCE THROUGH PARTNERSHIP WITH JOHN'S SERVICE AND SALES

News provided by

Crete Mechanical Group

09 Nov, 2023, 07:00 ET

Crete Mechanical Group, a leading nationwide multi-service building solutions provider, expands its HVAC services by partnering with John's Service and Sales in Oglesby, Illinois.

PEORIA, Ill., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crete Mechanical Group ("Crete"), is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with John's Service and Sales Inc. ("John's Service and Sales"), a prominent HVAC and plumbing business located in the Peoria, IL area. This collaboration signifies Crete's expansion into Central Illinois and reaffirms its commitment to delivering high-quality HVAC and plumbing services to the region.

John's Service and Sales has earned a well-deserved reputation for excellence in HVAC and plumbing services, with a strong emphasis on service, maintenance, and retrofit projects. Their partnership with Crete will enable both organizations to extend their service offerings and continue to provide top-tier solutions to Central Illinois communities.

"John's Service and Sales shares Crete's passion for energy efficiency and growth, making them an ideal partner for Crete. We are excited to welcome John's Service and Sales to the Crete family," said Mike Cox, Chief Executive Officer at Crete. 

Nathan Senica, President at John's Service and Sales, also expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration: "Uniting with Crete opens up exciting opportunities for us. We are dedicated to providing top-notch HVAC and plumbing solutions to our clients while doubling down on growth."

About Crete Mechanical Group
Crete Mechanical Group is a nationwide multi-service building solutions provider with a vast network of local partners who are united in improving the communities we serve. Through our partners, we provide a host of energy efficient building services across commercial HVAC, electrical, plumbing, building automation and controls. For our partners, Crete provides the resources and reach of a large organization while maintaining the freedom to continue operating their successful businesses.

About John's Service and Sales
John's Service and Sales is a prominent HVAC and plumbing business based in Oglesby, IL and operating throughout Central Illinois. With a steadfast commitment to quality, innovation, and community engagement, the company provides top-tier HVAC and plumbing solutions to commercial facilities.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com.

SOURCE Crete Mechanical Group

