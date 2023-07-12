CRETE MECHANICAL GROUP EXPANDS ITS UTILITIES AND PLUMBING SERVICES

News provided by

Crete Mechanical Group

12 Jul, 2023, 07:00 ET

Crete Mechanical Group, a leading national building solutions provider, expands its utilities and plumbing services by partnering with Loellke Plumbing.

TAMPA, Fla., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crete Mechanical Group (CMG) has acquired a majority stake in Loellke Plumbing, a leading provider of plumbing services for the utilities sector across Illinois and Missouri. The partnership adds over 70 technicians and plumbers to the CMG family. Loellke Plumbing expands CMG's presence across Illinois and Missouri, while also incorporating crucial expertise servicing utility companies across multiple states. "Our partnership with the Loellke Plumbing team not only allows Crete to expand its reach in the Midwest, but it also broadens our expertise within the utilities sector. We are excited to add Loellke to the CMG family," said Mike Cox, Chief Executive Officer at CMG.

Continue Reading
Crete Mechanical Group
Crete Mechanical Group

Loellke Plumbing was established in 1992 as a mechanical contractor. The company grew by specializing in plumbing services and is a regional leader in utilities. Based out of Jerseyville, IL, the company operates across Illinois and Missouri. "We are enthusiastic about our partnership with CMG as this partnership plays a pivotal role in our next phase of regional expansion," said David Loellke, President at Loellke Plumbing.

Crete Mechanical Group

Crete Mechanical Group is a national provider of essential building services to commercial, industrial and government markets. Crete offers customers a high-quality, multi-service solution for HVAC, mechanical, electrical, network cabling, plumbing and automation services to support safe, energy-efficient and productive facilities. For our partners, Crete provides the resources of a large organization while maintaining the freedom to continue operating their successful businesses. Partners in the Crete network are united in delivering superior service, advanced expertise, stringent safety standards and a relentless commitment to operational excellence, innovation and integrity.

About Loellke Plumbing

Founded in 1992, Loellke Plumbing is a specialty plumbing contractor with extensive experience and specialized capabilities to serve utility companies, making them a trusted partner in the utilities sector.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Crete Mechanical Group

Also from this source

CRETE MECHANICAL GROUP EXPANDS AI-ENABLED AUTOMATION AND CONTROLS

CRETE MECHANICAL GROUP PARTNERS WITH AMERICAN LEGACY

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.