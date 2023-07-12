CRETE MECHANICAL GROUP EXPANDS ITS UTILITIES AND PLUMBING SERVICES

Crete Mechanical Group, a leading national building solutions provider, expands its utilities and plumbing services by partnering with Loellke Plumbing.

TAMPA, Fla., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crete Mechanical Group (CMG) has acquired a majority stake in Loellke Plumbing, a leading provider of plumbing services for the utilities sector across Illinois and Missouri. The partnership adds over 70 technicians and plumbers to the CMG family. Loellke Plumbing expands CMG's presence across Illinois and Missouri, while also incorporating crucial expertise servicing utility companies across multiple states. "Our partnership with the Loellke Plumbing team not only allows Crete to expand its reach in the Midwest, but it also broadens our expertise within the utilities sector. We are excited to add Loellke to the CMG family," said Mike Cox, Chief Executive Officer at CMG.

Loellke Plumbing was established in 1992 as a mechanical contractor. The company grew by specializing in plumbing services and is a regional leader in utilities. Based out of Jerseyville, IL, the company operates across Illinois and Missouri. "We are enthusiastic about our partnership with CMG as this partnership plays a pivotal role in our next phase of regional expansion," said David Loellke, President at Loellke Plumbing.

Crete Mechanical Group is a national provider of essential building services to commercial, industrial and government markets. Crete offers customers a high-quality, multi-service solution for HVAC, mechanical, electrical, network cabling, plumbing and automation services to support safe, energy-efficient and productive facilities. For our partners, Crete provides the resources of a large organization while maintaining the freedom to continue operating their successful businesses. Partners in the Crete network are united in delivering superior service, advanced expertise, stringent safety standards and a relentless commitment to operational excellence, innovation and integrity.

About Loellke Plumbing

Founded in 1992, Loellke Plumbing is a specialty plumbing contractor with extensive experience and specialized capabilities to serve utility companies, making them a trusted partner in the utilities sector.

