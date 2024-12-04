Crews Wrap Up Winter Prep to Help Provide Safe and Reliable Power for FirstEnergy's Maryland Customers

Company offers tips for customers to manage seasonal heating bills

WILLIAMSPORT, Md., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With colder months expected to produce higher electric use, Potomac Edison, a FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) electric company, has completed inspections and maintenance across its Maryland service area to help support electric system reliability as temperatures drop this winter.

Don McGettigan, FirstEnergy's Acting President, Maryland: "Ensuring our system is well-prepared for the challenges of winter weather is crucial. These proactive steps will help us provide safe and reliable power to keep our customers comfortable in the coming months as they rely on electricity to stay warm."

Potomac Edison personnel inspected substation equipment and winterized substation control buildings to ensure that essential components of its system continue to function properly during cold weather.

Electricians also inspected critical components using special thermovision cameras, which capture infrared images that can reveal potential problems that aren't visible through regular visual inspections. The infrared technology can identify equipment issues such as loose connections and corrosion, and workers are able to make repairs to prevent potential power outages in the future. Utility poles also were inspected to ensure their stability heading into the winter months.

Tree trimming throughout the year is another activity that supports winter operations by maintaining proper clearances around electrical systems and helping protect against tree-related outages caused by heavy, wet snow along with high winds and ice. Potomac Edison tree contractors expect to complete trimming along approximately 1,800 miles of power lines in Maryland by the end of this year.

FirstEnergy explains a new vegetation management tool and how it's being used across the company's footprint in a video clip on the company's YouTube channel.

Additionally, company bucket trucks and other vehicles were inspected to help ensure safe operation during the winter season. The condition of tires and air braking systems, which can freeze up if moisture is present, were carefully examined. In addition, the company ensures snow removal equipment is on hand so employees can safely access work sites and company facilities.

Customers can review tips to prepare in advance for severe weather, and view restoration updates if storms do cause power outages, by visiting FirstEnergy's 24/7 Power Center at www.firstenergycorp.com/outages.

Cold Weather Tips for Customers:

With the winter storm season also comes frigid temperatures and rising energy costs. Customers can take steps to keep their homes comfortable while managing their electricity bill this cold season. The following tips can help customers use electricity wisely during this period of high demand:

Seal any leaks around windows and door frames with caulk or weather stripping to prevent cold air from sneaking into your home.

Close the fireplace damper when it is not in use to keep cold air out.

Close the drapes at night. During the day, only open those that receive direct sunlight.

Use a programmable or smart thermostat to keep temperatures lower when no one is home and to increase the temperature before arrival back home.

Check furnace fan filters. Clogged filters waste energy and money by forcing a heating system to work harder than necessary.

Make sure your home is properly insulated. If you have less than six inches of insulation, you'll benefit by adding more.

Payment arrangements and assistance programs are available for customers who need help with their electric bills. For more information, visit www.firstenergycorp.com/billassist.

Potomac Edison serves about 285,000 customers in all or parts of Allegany, Carroll, Frederick, Garrett, Howard, Montgomery and Washington counties in Maryland. Follow Potomac Edison at potomacedison.com, on X @PotomacEdison, and on Facebook at facebook.com/PotomacEdison.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving more than six million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at firstenergycorp.com and on X @FirstEnergyCorp.

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.