PUCO Approves FirstEnergy Settlement, Delivering Customer Benefits

AKRON, Ohio, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) announced that the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) has approved a comprehensive settlement agreement that will deliver $275 million in restitution and refunds to Ohio Edison, The Illuminating Company and Toledo Edison customers.

The PUCO's approval of the collaborative settlement represents a significant step forward for FirstEnergy and the communities we serve. The agreement resolves four regulatory proceedings — the Corporate Separation Rider, Rider DMR and Rider DCR matters addressed in the PUCO's Nov. 19, 2025 orders, as well as the pending review of Political and Charitable Spending — and returns $250 million directly to customers. The settlement also adds an additional $5 million in credits specifically for residential customers.

As a result, the average residential customer using 1,000 kWh per month is expected to receive approximately $65.61 in bill credits over three months. The settlement also dedicates $20 million to programs that support residential customers through low‑income bill assistance, weatherization and energy‑efficiency initiatives.

Torrence Hinton, FirstEnergy President, Ohio: "This agreement is a major step that allows us to move past legacy issues while showing our commitment to putting customers first and working transparently with regulators and stakeholders. With these proceedings resolved, we are focused on delivering value today and investing $14 billion in our Ohio transmission and distribution infrastructure, workforce and facilities through 2029 to build a stronger, more resilient energy future for the state."

What Customers Can Expect

Reflecting the effect of the settlement combined with the proposed impact of the Nov. 19, 2025, PUCO rate review order (which is subject to any PUCO adjustments and final approval), residential customers using 1,000 kWh per month are expected to see the following average monthly bill impacts compared to January 2026 bills:

Toledo Edison: Decrease of ($17.81) per month

Ohio Edison: Decrease of ($13.27) per month

The Illuminating Company: Decrease of ($1.02) per month

When the temporary credits and charges from these orders expire, the estimated impact compared to average residential customer bills in January 2026 will be:

Toledo Edison: Decrease of ($3.08) per month

Ohio Edison: Increase of $2.42 per month

The Illuminating Company: Increase of $13.69 per month

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving more than six million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy on X @FirstEnergyCorp or online at firstenergycorp.com.

