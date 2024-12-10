Crews Wrap Up Winter Prep to Help Provide Safe and Reliable Power for FirstEnergy's Ohio Customers

Company offers tips for customers to manage seasonal heating bills

AKRON, Ohio, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the cold-weather months expected to produce higher electric use, FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) electric companies Ohio Edison, The Illuminating Company and Toledo Edison have completed inspections and maintenance to help support electric system reliability as temperatures drop this winter.

Company bucket trucks and other vehicles are frequently inspected to help ensure safe operation during the winter season.

Torrence Hinton, FirstEnergy's Ohio President: "Completing inspections and equipment maintenance now can help enhance system reliability to keep power flowing to customers when severe winter weather strikes. This work complements the smart grid investments made across our Ohio service area and deployment of our Advanced Vegetation Analytics Tool, which will help keep heavy snow and ice from causing tree-related power outages."

In recent months, FirstEnergy field personnel have inspected substation equipment and winterized substation control buildings to help ensure that crucial components of the electric system continue to function properly during cold weather.

Helicopter inspections have been completed on thousands of miles of high-voltage transmission lines owned by FirstEnergy transmission subsidiaries across the company's Ohio footprint. The inspections are designed to detect early-stage equipment issues not visible from the ground. Any potential reliability issues identified during the inspections are addressed.

On the ground, electricians inspected power lines, transformers and other electrical equipment using thermovision cameras, which capture infrared images that can reveal potential problems that aren't visible through regular visual inspections. The infrared technology can identify equipment issues such as loose connections and corrosion, and workers are able to make repairs to prevent potential power outages.

Additionally, tree trimming around electrical equipment throughout the year also helps meet the rigors of winter operations. Trees are the leading cause of power outages across the entire electric utility industry. Maintaining proper clearances around electrical systems helps to protect against tree-related outages caused by snow, high winds and ice.

FirstEnergy explains a new vegetation management tool and how it's being used across the company's footprint in a video clip on the company's YouTube channel.

Lastly, company bucket trucks and other vehicles are frequently inspected to help ensure safe operation during the winter season. Special emphasis is placed on the condition of tires and air braking systems, which can freeze up if moisture is present. Snow removal equipment is also checked.

Beyond infrastructure maintenance, FirstEnergy employees also participated in readiness exercises and drills throughout the year to test the company's restoration process used to address winter storm-related power outages. Storm drills are becoming more common in the utility industry in response to severe weather that has occurred over the last several years.

Customers can review tips to prepare in advance for severe weather, and view restoration updates if storms do cause power outages, by visiting FirstEnergy's 24/7 Power Center at firstenergycorp.com/outages.

Cold Weather Tips for Customers

With the winter storm season also comes frigid temperatures and rising energy costs. Customers can take steps to keep their homes comfortable while managing their electricity bill this cold season. The following tips can help customers use electricity wisely during this period of high demand:

Seal any leaks around windows and door frames with caulk or weather stripping to prevent cold air from sneaking into your home.

Close the fireplace damper when it is not in use to keep cold air out.

Close the drapes at night. During the day, only open those that receive direct sunlight.

Check furnace fan filters. Clogged filters waste energy and money by forcing a heating system to work harder than necessary.

Make sure your home is properly insulated. If you have less than six inches of insulation, you'll benefit by adding more.

Payment arrangements and assistance programs are available for customers who need help with their electric bills. For more information, visit firstenergycorp.com/billassist.

Ohio Edison serves more than 1 million customers across 34 Ohio counties. Follow Ohio Edison on X @OhioEdison and on Facebook at facebook.com/OhioEdison.

The Illuminating Company serves more than 750,000 customers across Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake and Lorain counties. Follow The Illuminating Company on X @IlluminatingCo and on Facebook at facebook.com/IlluminatingCo.

Toledo Edison serves nearly 315,000 customers in northwest Ohio. Follow Toledo Edison on X @ToledoEdison or on Facebook at facebook.com/ToledoEdison.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving more than six million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate more than 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on X @FirstEnergyCorp.

