Crexendo® Earns Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Competitive Strategy Leadership Award for Excellence in Cloud Communications

Crexendo® enables service providers to assume full customer ownership and control of their commercial model and operate at larger profit margins than most competitor solutions.

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the service provider cloud communications platform industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Crexendo with the 2024 North American Competitive Strategy Leadership Award. Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ: CXDO) is an industry-leading provider of cloud communication platform and services currently supporting over four million end users. The company specializes in Unified-Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS), Contact-Center-as-a-Service (CCaaS) as well as Communications-Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) solutions and services on a single platform.

Crexendo Award Logo

"A trailblazer in the cloud communications landscape, Crexendo® boasts the highest growth rate among North American third-party platform vendors with a remarkable 36% increase in seats (users) in 2023—nearly double the industry average Frost & Sullivan estimates to be 19%", said Elka Popova, Vice President of Connected Work Research at Frost & Sullivan. "Notably, in FQ3 2023, Crexendo® reported an impressive 52% year-over-year total revenue growth, signaling a steadfast journey of innovation and success in the dynamic world of cloud-based communications."

In a bold move towards the future, innovative cloud communications providers are rolling out game-changing integrated solutions. Connecting the back office to the front office, elevating agent, and enterprise worker productivity. Leading the charge, Crexendo® empowers providers with a compelling approach—leveraging a single platform to seamlessly deliver integrated UCaaS, CCaaS and CPaaS solutions. In a landscape where competitors limit providers with rigid branding requirements, Crexendo stands out, preserving providers' autonomy and enabling the creation of strong brand equity.

"We are truly honored to receive Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Competitive Strategy Leadership Award. This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence. There is a reason we are the fastest growing platform provider and that is because we constantly innovate and work with our licensees as partners. Crexendo takes a revolutionary approach. Unlike most platform vendors tethered to per-seat charges, Crexendo software solutions disrupts the norm by basing software pricing on concurrent sessions. This groundbreaking move untangles service providers' costs from pricing constraints, giving them the freedom to tailor their solutions with unprecedented flexibility," said Jeff Korn, Crexendo CEO. "Crexendo empowers providers to set prices and package offerings that perfectly align with the unique needs of their customer base, redefining the landscape of affordability and innovation, while at the same time providing cutting-edge technology and unparalleled customer support."

"Crexendo's objective is to innovate constantly to empower its partners and customers. However, it aims to do so in a non-disruptive manner, by providing partners with flexible deployment options and freedom to package and price capabilities as they see fit for their specific use cases," noted Popova.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has leveraged competitive intelligence to successfully execute a strategy that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:

Ashley Weinkauf

P: 210-844-2505

E: [email protected]

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud solutions to any size business. Our solutions currently support over four million end users globally.

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan