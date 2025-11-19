The Future of Commercial Real Estate: Why Digital Marketplaces Are Here to Stay

Shift Toward Digital-First Solutions Reflects Industry's Need for Smarter, Faster Transaction Tools

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crexi, the nation's leading commercial real estate marketplace and data platform, today shared new insights into the expanding impact of digital marketplaces in shaping the future of CRE.

CRE professionals are increasingly demanding more from their digital marketplaces, with simple property listings no longer sufficient. As the industry continues to undergo digital transformation, professionals are seeking integrated platforms that consolidate the entire transaction lifecycle; from property discovery and market analysis to deal management and closing, eliminating the costly inefficiencies of fragmented workflows.

For decades, CRE professionals relied on disconnected tools and manual workflows to manage property marketing, comps, and transaction data. According to recent research from the Building Lifecycle Management Initiative, CRE professionals using fragmented systems waste valuable hours pulling data from multiple sources, introducing errors that ripple through deal workflows and stretch timelines.

"Commercial real estate has entered an era where digital marketplaces are no longer optional, they're foundational," said Michael DeGiorgio, Founder and CEO of Crexi. "The most successful professionals are those leveraging technology to make smarter, faster, and more data-informed decisions. At Crexi, we're building tools that not only digitize the transaction process but elevate the intelligence and efficiency behind every deal."

What CRE Professionals Are Demanding from Digital Platforms:

Comprehensive Property Intelligence in One Place : Brokers want instant access to property records, sales comps, ownership data, and AI-powered market insights, all within the same platform where listings are hosted. This consolidation enables faster due diligence and eliminates manual research from disparate sources.

: Brokers want instant access to property records, sales comps, ownership data, and AI-powered market insights, all within the same platform where listings are hosted. This consolidation enables faster due diligence and eliminates manual research from disparate sources. Intelligent Lead Qualification and Tracking : Modern platforms should surface serious prospects automatically using AI-driven lead scoring and provide complete activity tracking—every click, inquiry, and view in one dashboard.

: Modern platforms should surface serious prospects automatically using AI-driven lead scoring and provide complete activity tracking—every click, inquiry, and view in one dashboard. Streamlined Transaction Management : Digital platforms need to be able to handle everything from initial outreach to document processing for closing, reducing deal timelines from months to weeks. Automated workflows eliminate manual data entry tasks that slow down the process and lead to potential human errors.

: Digital platforms need to be able to handle everything from initial outreach to document processing for closing, reducing deal timelines from months to weeks. Automated workflows eliminate manual data entry tasks that slow down the process and lead to potential human errors. Competitive Transparency : Platforms should use auction and bidding features be to drive price discovery, create competitive tension, and help sellers achieve market value while giving buyers confidence in pricing.

: Platforms should use auction and bidding features be to drive price discovery, create competitive tension, and help sellers achieve market value while giving buyers confidence in pricing. Zero-Friction Market Entry: CRE professionals are seeking free listing capabilities combined with sophisticated marketing tools that allow brokers to gain exposure and generate leads. Democratizing access to professional-grade tools is a must.

Crexi's integrated marketplace exemplifies this user-centric evolution. The platform is purpose-built to solve these pain points, combining over 153 million property records and nationwide sales comps through Crexi Intelligence, automated scoring and comprehensive reporting through Crexi PRO, and transparent auction capabilities through Crexi Auction that have supported over $4.5 billion in assets. By connecting technology, data, and expertise in a single platform, Crexi enables professionals to work more efficiently and make better-informed decisions. With billions of square feet leased, over $1 trillion in transactions facilitated, and more than 2 million monthly active users, the platform plays a central role in how the commercial real estate industry operates today.

Crexi continues to advance the industry through key features that include a comprehensive property listing and search platform, advanced market intelligence tools, and a streamlined deal management system. Crexi PRO enables brokers to list and buyers to search for commercial properties using filters by location, type, and asset class, while syndication tools manage distribution to a broad audience. Crexi Intelligence provides competitive analysis with detailed property data (including flood-zone information, rental rates, and tenant history) and interactive mapping that features population and satellite layers. AI-powered tools like Crexi Vault automatically extract data from property documents to streamline due diligence. Deal management functionalities consolidate the entire transaction process into one ecosystem with tools for lead tracking, document sharing, e-signatures, and prospecting workflows.

As approximately 63% of CRE firms plan to increase technology investments by up to 25% over the next two years, according to a recent study from Ferguson Partners, professionals are prioritizing solutions that don't just digitize existing processes but fundamentally reimagine them. The future of commercial real estate belongs to platforms that deliver speed, transparency, and comprehensive data that are located within a single, intuitive experience built around actual user workflows rather than forcing users to adapt to disconnected systems.

For further information, please contact:

Allyse Sanchez, [email protected]

About Crexi

Crexi is reimagining commercial real estate with an AI-powered platform built to deliver smarter, more efficient solutions at every stage of the deal lifecycle. From real-time data and market insights with Crexi Intelligence, to targeted property marketing and seamless deal management through Crexi PRO, and a transparent, time-bound bidding experience with Crexi Auction— Crexi enables users to evaluate opportunities, maximize exposure, and close with speed and confidence. To date, Crexi has facilitated over $1 trillion in transactions, 8.6 billion square feet leased, and supports a growing community of more than 2 million monthly active users.

Schedule a demo with the Crexi team and explore our products here .

SOURCE Crexi