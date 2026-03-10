Crexi and Dwellsy Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Comprehensive Multifamily Insights

Partnership enables CRE professionals to access rental, sales, and ownership data in a single platform, transforming multifamily analysis, pricing, and underwriting

LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crexi , a leading commercial real estate data platform and marketplace, today announced a strategic partnership with Dwellsy , the rental marketplace with the most comprehensive residential and multifamily data and listings. Crexi Intelligence now integrates Dwellsy rental data directly into the Comps & Records experience, delivering granular unit, property, and market-level rental insights for multifamily assets, empowering commercial real estate professionals to value properties, underwrite transactions, and validate investment assumptions more efficiently.

This launch comes at a time when fragmented rental intelligence workflows and growing demand for unit-level data have integrated rental insights critical for CRE professionals. With over 6.9 million historical units and 4.4 million matched rental listings across 620,882 multifamily properties, this integration provides one of the most comprehensive rental datasets available in the market.

"Multifamily analysis has historically relied on fragmented workflows that force teams to move between platforms to assemble rental comps, unit details, and market benchmarks, limiting speed, accuracy, and confidence," said Michael DeGiorgio, Founder and CEO of Crexi. "By integrating Dwellsy's detailed rental data alongside ownership, sales comps, and market intelligence, Crexi enables a more complete and efficient approach to multifamily decision-making, improving pricing, underwriting, and portfolio strategy."

"Multifamily purchase and sale decisions are only as strong as the rental data behind them," said Jonas Bordo, CEO and Co-founder of Dwellsy. "We're thrilled that Crexi users will have access to the very best rent price and comparable data alongside the other rich resources that Crexi provides. By integrating Dwellsy's unit-level rental intelligence directly into Crexi's workflow, we're giving professionals access to comprehensive, source-verified rent data at the moment they're underwriting, pricing, or evaluating a deal."

This launch consolidates property-level rental intelligence, including unit mix, rent levels, deposits, and amenities, with sales comparables, ownership records, mapping, and export capabilities into a single, integrated experience. By embedding rental insights into maps, comps, and property records, Crexi now provides the unified sales and rental workflow that CRE professionals have been needing, eliminating the need to toggle between multiple tools.

Key Benefits and New Capabilities Include:

Unified Insights: Sales and rental comps now live side by side in a single workflow, with detailed unit-level information including rent, bedrooms, bathrooms, square footage, and amenities for over 620,000 properties.

Sales and rental comps now live side by side in a single workflow, with detailed unit-level information including rent, bedrooms, bathrooms, square footage, and amenities for over 620,000 properties. Integrated Rental Comps: Automatically surface nearby rental comps filtered by unit type, size, and rent range, providing full market context alongside sales data.

Automatically surface nearby rental comps filtered by unit type, size, and rent range, providing full market context alongside sales data. Visual Market Intelligence: Explore interactive map overlays, heatmaps, and trend data to benchmark rents by neighborhood, ZIP code, or submarket, with monthly updates and bed-count filters.

Explore interactive map overlays, heatmaps, and trend data to benchmark rents by neighborhood, ZIP code, or submarket, with monthly updates and bed-count filters. In-Workflow Benchmarking: Assess how a single property performs against local market averages with visualizations and contextual insights embedded directly in property records.

Assess how a single property performs against local market averages with visualizations and contextual insights embedded directly in property records. Seamless Reporting & Exports: Include comprehensive rental and unit-level data in reports, maps, and exports for presentation, client deliverables, and internal analysis.

By providing unit, property, and market-level rental insights across pro forma development, Broker's Opinion of Value (BOV) preparation, and rent validation, Crexi equips CRE professionals with the intelligence they need, delivered fully integrated into the workflows they rely on every day. This integration supports investors, brokers, appraisers, and lenders alike, giving each persona the specific rental insights they need for pricing, underwriting and market benchmarking.

About Crexi

Crexi is reimagining commercial real estate with an AI-powered platform built to deliver smarter, more efficient solutions at every stage of the deal lifecycle. From real-time data and market insights with Crexi Intelligence, to targeted property marketing and seamless deal management through Crexi PRO, and a transparent, time-bound bidding experience with Crexi Auction— Crexi enables users to evaluate opportunities, maximize exposure, and close with speed and confidence. To date, Crexi has subsidized over $2.74 trillion in property value, 26 billion square feet listed, and supports a growing community of more than 23 million yearly users.

About Dwellsy

Dwellsy IQ is the leading source of rental housing market data in the United States, built on more than 17 million units listing from 25,000+ property managers and 30+ integrations from property management systems. Powered by accurate, first-party data collected directly from the source, Dwellsy IQ delivers the rental intelligence behind market analysis, product development, and investment planning nationwide.

