Crexi Auction Reports Q4 2025 Results, Reflecting Continued Market Adoption of Auction-Based Sales

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crexi, a leading commercial real estate data platform and marketplace, today announced its Q4 2025 auction results, delivering the highest quarterly deal volume in Crexi Auction history with $496 million in total listings across 207 properties. The results reflect accelerating market adoption of auction-based transaction models as buyers and sellers navigate evolving market conditions and seek efficient price discovery mechanisms.

Q4 featured six auction events with broad activity across retail, industrial, office and land asset classes. Properties averaged 11 bids per auction, highlighting strong buyer engagement despite continued market uncertainty . The average time from listing to sale was 44 days, underscoring the efficiency of the auction-driven sales process.

"Q4 marked a record close to our strongest year to date, highlighting the increasing confidence sellers and buyers place in the auction model," said Sonya Bokano, vice president of transactions at Crexi. "Heading into the first quarter of 2026, we're seeing brokers actively incorporate auctions across all asset classes, notably in the hospitality sector, as the market seeks transaction mechanisms that deliver speed and price certainty, reinforcing auctions as a core engine for commercial real estate."

Q4 2025 Performance Highlights:

Sold auction transactions spanned nearly every major property type, with particular strength in land, multifamily, industrial and office assets, reinforcing the platform's ability to perform across market cycles and asset classes.

In 2025, Crexi successfully conducted 26 auction events, generating a total transaction volume of $433 million, with robust buyer engagement averaging 10 bids per auction and a streamlined average of 44 days from listing to sale across the year.

Building on the strong momentum achieved in 2025, auctions are expected to continue serving as an effective transaction solution as buyers and sellers prioritize speed, transparency and clear price discovery. With a robust Crexi Auction event calendar planned throughout 2026, including regularly scheduled auction events with defined marketing and bidding timelines, market participants are gaining more predictable opportunities to transact. Land, multifamily, industrial and office assets are expected to remain areas of strong buyer interest. At the same time, the hospitality sector is showing signs of renewed activity as pricing resets and narrowing bid-ask spreads, bring sidelined capital back into the market, particularly for select service, extended-stay and value-add hotel assets.

"In today's market, auctions are an increasingly effective transaction strategy when a property attracts multiple buyer profiles or when timing and certainty matter," said Joe Serafin, owner and principal broker of Serafin Real Estate. "An auction creates real competition in a compressed timeframe. Crexi's Auction platform combines broad exposure with a structured process that brings qualified buyers forward early, reduces contingencies, and allows the market to clearly establish value. We recommend auctions when sellers want transparency, speed, and execution certainty."

As debt maturities, renovation costs and evolving travel demand prompt owners to evaluate hold versus sell decisions, auctions are positioned to support accelerated outcomes and sustained transaction velocity across commercial real estate in 2026.

Crexi Auction streamlines the sales process by offering a time-bound, competitive and transparent environment. The platform addresses common market concerns through pre-vetted buyers, verified cash terms, noncontingent deals, and the elimination of lengthy negotiation periods. Its white-glove service, expert auction specialists and tailored marketing strategies complement traditional brokerage efforts rather than replace them. In a market where assets are sitting longer and pricing discovery remains critical, auctions continue to provide a compelling solution to accelerate outcomes.

Since its 2019 launch, Crexi Auction has supported over $5.5 billion in assets and generated nearly $49 billion in submitted bids. From local retail centers to institutional-grade Class A assets, the platform has a proven track record of success and offers an expedited timeline of list-to-close in 75 days or less. Powered by AI-driven tools, deep auction expertise and a robust end-to-end digital transaction infrastructure, Crexi Auction is redefining how commercial real estate is sold in today's market.

For more information on upcoming auction opportunities, visit www.crexi.com/auctions .

About Crexi

Crexi is reimagining commercial real estate with an AI-powered platform built to deliver smarter, more efficient solutions at every stage of the deal lifecycle. From real-time data and market insights with Crexi Intelligence, to targeted property marketing and seamless deal management through Crexi PRO, and a transparent, time-bound bidding experience with Crexi Auction— Crexi enables users to evaluate opportunities, maximize exposure, and close with speed and confidence. To date, Crexi has facilitated over $1 trillion in transactions, 8.6 billion square feet leased, and supports a growing community of more than 2.5 million monthly active users.

To learn more about Crexi, visit www.crexi.com .

