Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken Brings Premium Chicken Fare To Owings Mills, MD

News provided by

David S. Brown Enterprises, LTD.

17 Aug, 2023, 10:56 ET

OWINGS MILLS, Md., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken signed a lease with David S. Brown Enterprises to open at Boulevard Corporate Center in Owings Mills, Maryland. The L.A. based hot chicken franchise intends to open 25 locations in Maryland with an aggressive goal to open 200 restaurants across the U.S. by 2027. Maryland will be the fifth state to showcase the hot chicken brand.

Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken expands into Maryland this year, serving delicious eats such as chicken, waffles, sandwiches, the Crimson Onion, Joey Eats fries and more, accompanied by their signature Crimson Sauce. Photo Credit: Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken.
Crimson Coward first launched in 2019 and has been a popular destination for customers who want quality hot chicken flavor. The brand delivers premium, all-natural, non-GMO chicken, free of hormones and antibiotics served from the most respectable farms. The concept gives customers the option to choose their heat level, ranging from country (no heat) to burn baby burn, and enjoy their chicken in a sandwich, with tenders or wings. To compliment the hand cut chicken, the fast casual concept offers a variety of delicious sides such as homemade mac and cheese, blooming onions, fried pickles, coleslaw, and desserts.

"We are excited about this brand and our partnership to grow Crimson Coward," said John Filipiak Managing Partner of RMG-MA. "My Business partner Nabil Asad and I were immediately impressed with the quality of the cooked to order menu shared with guest and are looking forward to opening at Boulevard Corporate Center so those in the Owings Mills area can experience everything our Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken Joint has to offer."

"Crimson Coward is one of the top expanding franchises in the nation and will certainly be a fabulous addition to our Tenant Roster within the Boulevard College Center. The Owners have years of experience in the restaurant business and are dedicated to providing top customer service and all around excellent food," stated Ken Bernstein, Senior Vice President of Retail Leasing. "We are happy to have them as part of the Owings Mills Community and look forward to their success."

 About Nashville Hot Chicken

Crimson Coward is a fast-Nashville hot chicken restaurant chain offering a diverse menu with high-quality ingredients. With locations across the United States, the brand has become a favorite for customers seeking a unique cooked-to-order and halal experience. Crimson Coward commits to supporting franchisees and ensuring the success of each location. Follow Crimson Coward on Instagram (@CrimsonCoward) for more information. 

About David S. Brown Enterprises, LTD. 
Established in 1933 and headquartered in Owings Mills, Maryland, David S. Brown Enterprises is a full-service real estate company. Their mission is to serve the community through socially conscious development, high-quality construction, and innovative design. For additional information, please visit www.davidsbrown.com or connect on LinkedIn.

