New Chapter Begins for Amherst Coffee Shop as Commando Coffee Co. Opens Downtown with Support from Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea

"We wanted to create a place that not only serves terrific coffee, but also recognizes the service and sacrifice of our military community," said Stephen, who served in the Air Force from 2011 to 2018. The shop takes its name from the MC-130 Commando II aircraft.

Following months of renovations, Commando Coffee now offers a warm, welcoming space filled with brand-new furniture, updated decor and a deep sense of purpose. Just steps away from the Veterans Mural at 248 Park Ave., the shop reflects the Longs' passion for community, quality and service.

Coffee with a Cause

Commando Coffee's menu includes espresso drinks, flavored lattes, fresh-baked pastries from local favorite Hometown Bakery, and a lineup of breakfast and lunch sandwiches made with locally sourced sourdough. Roasted by Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea, the house coffee line features roasts like The General, The Sergeant and The Private — a playful nod to military ranks with serious flavor profiles.

Supporting veterans and active-duty service members is a major focus. Every third Saturday, the shop partners with the Volunteers of America's SSG Fox Suicide Prevention Grant Program to provide free coffee and muffins to veterans and create space for connection and support. They're also working on a Hero Wall — a place where customers can post photos of people they admire. Half the proceeds from each tribute will go to veterans' organizations.

Stephen sees Commando Coffee as more than just a business. "We want it to be a place where people can stop in, take a breath, and feel like they belong," he said. "Some folks meet friends here. Others sit with a book or study group. It's just a good space to slow down for a bit."

Powered by the 7 Steps to Success

Before opening, Stephen had never run a coffee shop. He turned to Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea's 7 Steps to Success program — the same program that helped launch the original shop under its previous name. Consultants Steve Bayless and Heather Syx guided him through equipment, training, operations and more.

"I didn't know much about the coffee business, but I didn't have to do it alone," he said. "They are here whenever I have a question about any aspect of the business, down to how to maintain the espresso machine."

With experience in her family's long-running business, Genevieve manages the financial side of the business, while Stephen handles day-to-day operations. Together, they're shaping Commando Coffee into a local business rooted in community and shared values.

Visit Commando Coffee Co.

Commando Coffee is open seven days a week at 254 Park Ave. in Amherst, offering a full menu of drinks, breakfast, and lunch, with space to gather, work, or relax. Learn more or follow updates at commandocoffeeco.com and the company's social media pages.

About Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea

Founded in 1991, Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea is a leader in the specialty coffee industry, recognized for award-winning quality and commitment to sustainability. The company's accolades include multiple Good Food Awards, the 2025 Golden Bean World Series Championship and Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year.

Through its Friend2Farmer® initiatives, Crimson Cup supports coffee-growing communities with sustainable, mutually beneficial partnerships. Its 7 Steps to Success program empowers entrepreneurs to open independent coffee shops by providing a detailed coffee shop business plan template, hands-on training, award-winning coffee and ongoing consulting.

Crimson Cup coffee is served in over 700 independent coffeehouses, grocers, universities, restaurants and food service locations across 37 states and Bangladesh. The company also operates its own Crimson Cup and CRIMSON coffeehouses in Ohio. To learn more, visit crimsoncup.com.

SOURCE Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea