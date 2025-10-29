Crimson Cup Cheers 17 Coffee Shops Celebrating October Anniversaries, From 2 to 22 Years in Business

"We love seeing these entrepreneurs hit big milestones," said Greg Ubert, founder and president of Crimson Cup. "They started with an idea, and now they're at the heart of their communities, growing year after year. That's what our 7 Steps program is all about."

October's Coffee Shop Anniversary All-Stars

These shops are celebrating years of caffeinated success:

Night and Day Coffee Café in Mansfield, Pa., is celebrating 22 years as a beloved neighborhood hub.

True North Coffee in Burlington, Mass., marks 16 years of connecting community through craft coffee.

Java Java, located in Johns Island, S.C., is celebrating 13 years of island vibes and espresso expertise.

Dell's Ice Cream and Coffee in Powell, Ohio, is now 11 years strong and has expanded to two locations.

Stonewall Coffee, with locations in Bridgeport and Clarksburg, W.Va., marks nine years of growth and community.

Crazy Llama Coffee in Joplin and Webb City, Mo., is celebrating its seventh and second anniversaries at its two locations.

St. Stephens Café in Brocton, N.Y., has enjoyed seven years of terrific coffee and small-town charm.

1971 Grinders Coffee House in Orem, Utah, is marking seven years with signature drinks and a loyal base.

Hawthorn Tree Coffee in Carlinville, Ill., is celebrating six years of locally loved brews and bites.

Huntingburg Grind Coffee & Tea Co. in Huntingburg, Ind., is celebrating six years of hometown hospitality.

Kahvi Coffee House + Café in Eau Claire, Wis., marks five years of Scandinavian-style coffee culture.

Cup O' Joy Coffee Barn in Edgerton, Ohio, is celebrating its fourth anniversary in its rural location.

Gateway Coffee Company in Creve Coeur, Mo., has seen three years of rich roasts and steady growth.

The Vault Coffee Company in Carolina Beach, N.C., marks three years of thriving with coastal flair.

The Downtown Mug in Columbus, Neb., marks two years of infusing energy into the city center.

Central Pike Coffee Co. in Zanesville, Ohio, celebrates two years of bold brews and small-town pride.

From One Store to More: Entrepreneurs on the Rise

Several shop owners have taken their dream beyond one location:

Randy Miller, founder of Crazy Llama Coffee, now owns locations in Joplin and Webb City, Missouri.

Adrienne Delligatti of Dell's Ice Cream and Coffee expanded into a second shop in Dublin, Ohio.

Kevin and Sarah Zakariasen, owners of Stonewall Coffee, operate two shops in West Virginia, located in Bridgeport and Clarksburg.

Mandy Tuls, who opened The Broken Mug in Columbus, Nebraska, in April 2017, added The Downtown Mug in 2023, now celebrating its second anniversary.

Want to Open a Coffee Shop? Crimson Cup Makes it Simple

Crimson Cup's 7 Steps to Success program is a complete roadmap for turning coffee dreams into reality. From selecting a location and designing the layout to hands-on barista training and award-winning beans, the program sets owners up for long-term success.

"Opening a shop doesn't have to be overwhelming," said Ubert. "We've helped over 300 entrepreneurs get started and stay in business for years."

Entrepreneurs ready to begin can grab a Coffee Shop Startup Kit or reach out to 7 Steps Sales Leader Scott Fullerton at [email protected] or 1-888-800-9224.

About Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea

Founded in 1991, Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea is a leader in the specialty coffee industry, recognized for award-winning quality and commitment to sustainability. The company's accolades include multiple Good Food Awards, the 2025 Golden Bean World Series Championship, and Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year award.

Through its Friend2Farmer® initiatives, Crimson Cup supports coffee-growing communities with sustainable, mutually beneficial partnerships. Its 7 Steps to Success program empowers entrepreneurs to open independent coffee shops by providing a detailed coffee shop business plan template, hands-on training, award-winning coffee and ongoing consulting.

Crimson Cup coffee is served in over 700 independent coffeehouses, grocers, universities, restaurants and food service locations across 37 states and Bangladesh. The company also operates its own Crimson Cup and CRIMSON coffeehouses in Ohio. To learn more, visit crimsoncup.com.

SOURCE Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea