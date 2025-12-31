Spire Coffeehouse Voted Best Coffee Shop in Ocean County, N.J.

In addition, Spire Coffeehouse was named 2025 Groundbreaking Business of the Year by the Greater Toms River Chamber of Commerce, an honor awarded to a Chamber member that demonstrates strong community involvement, social responsibility and excellence within its category. The shop was also nominated for WRAT's Shore Awards 2025 in the Best Coffee Shop category.

The recognition comes as Spire Coffeehouse celebrates its third anniversary at their first location and the first anniversary of their second location in downtown Toms River, reflecting continued growth and strong local support.

Toms River Residents Bob and Eileen Opitz opened the shop in 2022. For Bob, the shop represented a second career after more than 30 years in the insurance industry. Inspired by his father's entrepreneurial background, Bob consulted with Crimson Cup to bring his vision of a welcoming neighborhood coffeehouse to life. The name Spire is a play on the word inspire and a nod to the New Jersey Shore's iconic lighthouses.

Through the award-winning roaster's 7 Steps to Success program, the Opitzes received guidance on business planning, shop layout, equipment selection, barista training and more.

Since opening, Spire Coffeehouse has built a loyal following by offering handcrafted coffee and tea beverages sourced from Crimson Cup alongside locally sourced baked goods and snacks in a comfortable, community-focused setting.

The coffeehouse has built a loyal following through active involvement in the local community. The business partners with local schools, colleges and universities to provide catering and fundraising support, serves as the primary coffee provider for a local community college and four-year university and participates in teacher appreciation events, school fundraisers and community showcases. The shop also works closely with the Downtown Toms River Business Improvement District and takes part in street festivals, farmers markets, the annual Halloween Parade and the Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

At its flagship location, Spire Coffeehouse hosts community group meetings, live music every Friday night and weekend vendor opportunities for local creators. The shop partners with local artists to host monthly art displays and works with local bakers and small businesses to source and showcase products.

"Being active in the local community is critical to earning this kind of recognition," Bob Opitz said. "Our customers see us not just in the shop but out at events, fundraisers and community gatherings. Without those relationships and their support, none of this would be possible."

With two convenient locations, Spire Coffeehouse serves customers throughout Toms River — from its flagship café at 1922 Hooper Avenue to its downtown location at 53 Main Street in the Downtown Shops @ 53 Main building. Both locations feature the same high-quality beverages and locally sourced snacks customers have come to expect.

"As an independent coffeehouse, being recognized by the community means everything," Opitz said. "These awards belong to our customers as much as they do to our team."

Spire Coffeehouse is open seven days a week. For hours, menus and updates, follow Spire Coffeehouse on Facebook and Instagram.

About Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea

Founded in 1991, Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea is a leader in the specialty coffee industry, recognized for award-winning quality and commitment to sustainability. The company's accolades include multiple Good Food Awards, the 2025 Golden Bean World Series Championship and Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year.

Through its Friend2Farmer® initiatives, Crimson Cup supports coffee-growing communities with sustainable, mutually beneficial partnerships. Its 7 Steps to Success program empowers entrepreneurs to open independent coffee shops by providing a detailed coffee shop business plan template, hands-on training, award-winning coffee and ongoing consulting.

Crimson Cup coffee is served in over 700 independent coffeehouses, grocers, universities, restaurants and food service locations across 37 states and Bangladesh. The company also operates its own Crimson Cup and CRIMSON coffeehouses in Ohio. To learn more, visit crimsoncup.com .

