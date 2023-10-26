CrimsonLogic Announces New North American Regulatory Filing and Logistics Solutions

News provided by

CrimsonLogic

26 Oct, 2023, 10:00 ET

The Regulatory Filing Solution Streamlines Global Customs Declarations, leveraging CrimsonLogic's competitive edge in ASEAN, while the Logistics Solution Enables Effortless Booking of Ocean Carrier Services

SINGAPORE, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore-based global technology company CrimsonLogic, a leader in digital trade facilitation and e-government solutions, announced today the launch of two new solutions in North America. The Regulatory Filing solution will allow users to automate, manage and clear import and export customs declarations globally, especially in Asia where CrimsonLogic is the sole solutions provider facilitating trade across five major ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) countries, namely Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. The Logistics solution fosters seamless integration between shippers, ocean carriers, NVOCCs and other logistics service providers to catalyze digital transformation.

CrimsonLogic's Regulatory Filing solution seamlessly integrates into its broader end-to-end Total Trade solutions, simplifying cross-border trade compliance and expediting customs clearances for customers. Trading across countries is presently marked by obstacles like tax complexity, varying e-commerce rules and customs regulations, driven partly by the differing digitalization levels among different countries within ASEAN. As the leading trade management solutions provider in ASEAN, CrimsonLogic's new solution offers companies access to a unified global customs filing solution, ensuring trade compliance, increased visibility and live status updates to boost business productivity.

North American enterprises keen on trading with ASEAN will now be able to leverage CrimsonLogic's strong presence in ASEAN and enjoy single-step customs clearances. "Freight professionals have long grappled with recurring supply chain issues, from manual errors and delays due to high shipment volumes, to penalties incurred. For example, the intricate customs clearance process, distinguished by diverse requirements across countries, is often a challenge for enterprises in North America to navigate. We're thrilled to introduce our complete solution that will help close these gaps for enterprises of all sizes interested in doing business with ASEAN and beyond," said Siddharth Priyesh, Vice-President of the Americas and Caribbean at CrimsonLogic.

The persistent challenge of integration for freight forwarders and shippers when interfacing with carriers results in both operational inefficiencies and financial losses. CrimsonLogic's Logistics solution addresses this issue with an innovative product that eliminates manual data entry, enhances cargo visibility and streamlines various integrations into a unified standard. CrimsonLogic's electronic Bill-of-Lading solution exemplifies a commitment to innovation and sustainability.

"In these challenging market conditions, our innovative solutions and personalized approach with dedicated account managers sets us apart from our competition. As a subsidiary of PSA International, a leading global port operator and trusted supply chain partner, customers can be assured of a robust and reliable solution to use and a strong commitment to a long-term partnership when doing business with CrimsonLogic," said Varun Sahai, Senior Product Director of Logistics at CrimsonLogic.

Together, CrimsonLogic's two new solutions provide enhanced efficiency and convenience to the broader market. With the Regulatory Filing solution streamlining customs declarations across multiple channels and the Logistics solution simplifying the ocean freight management processes, businesses and individuals will be able to better manage their shipping needs.

"Our collaborative digitalization efforts with CrimsonLogic and our customers have streamlined clearance processes to be more expeditious and seamless," said Monica Soon, Assistant Vice-President of port and digitalization solutions at PSA Singapore.

For more information, please visit https://crimsonlogic-northamerica.com/

About CrimsonLogic
CrimsonLogic, part of the PSA Group, is a global technology company driven by innovation to digitalize and simplify global trade.

With over 35 years of experience worldwide, CrimsonLogic specializes in technology-enablement in the fields of trade facilitation & compliance, port operations, government services and logistics. As a trusted partner to businesses, logistics service providers and governments, their tailored solutions are designed to meet the unique needs of every client, enabling seamless and secure optimization of supply chains and operations.

Having pioneered the world's first single window trade facilitation system for Singapore, CrimsonLogic continues to drive digital transformation in global trade via cutting-edge technology, exemplified by the successful implementation of innovation solutions in over 40 countries worldwide.

Media Contact
5WPR on behalf of CrimsonLogic
Email: [email protected]

Sharon Lim
Public Relations Manager, Group Marketing
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE CrimsonLogic

Also from this source

Digital Trade Facilitation Solutions Provider, CrimsonLogic, Announces Its North American Subsidiary, Global eTrade Services (GeTS), Will Operate as CrimsonLogic as it Focuses on Global Expansion

Digital Trade Facilitation Solutions Provider, CrimsonLogic, Announces Its North American Subsidiary, Global eTrade Services (GeTS), Will Operate as CrimsonLogic as it Focuses on Global Expansion

Singapore-based global technology company CrimsonLogic, a leader in digital trade facilitation solutions and part of the PSA Group, today announced...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Supply Chain/Logistics

Image1

Supply Chain/Logistics

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.