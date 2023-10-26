CrimsonLogic Announces New North American Regulatory Filing and Logistics Solutions

The Regulatory Filing Solution Streamlines Global Customs Declarations, leveraging CrimsonLogic's competitive edge in ASEAN, while the Logistics Solution Enables Effortless Booking of Ocean Carrier Services

SINGAPORE, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore-based global technology company CrimsonLogic, a leader in digital trade facilitation and e-government solutions, announced today the launch of two new solutions in North America. The Regulatory Filing solution will allow users to automate, manage and clear import and export customs declarations globally, especially in Asia where CrimsonLogic is the sole solutions provider facilitating trade across five major ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) countries, namely Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. The Logistics solution fosters seamless integration between shippers, ocean carriers, NVOCCs and other logistics service providers to catalyze digital transformation.

CrimsonLogic's Regulatory Filing solution seamlessly integrates into its broader end-to-end Total Trade solutions, simplifying cross-border trade compliance and expediting customs clearances for customers. Trading across countries is presently marked by obstacles like tax complexity, varying e-commerce rules and customs regulations, driven partly by the differing digitalization levels among different countries within ASEAN. As the leading trade management solutions provider in ASEAN, CrimsonLogic's new solution offers companies access to a unified global customs filing solution, ensuring trade compliance, increased visibility and live status updates to boost business productivity.

North American enterprises keen on trading with ASEAN will now be able to leverage CrimsonLogic's strong presence in ASEAN and enjoy single-step customs clearances. "Freight professionals have long grappled with recurring supply chain issues, from manual errors and delays due to high shipment volumes, to penalties incurred. For example, the intricate customs clearance process, distinguished by diverse requirements across countries, is often a challenge for enterprises in North America to navigate. We're thrilled to introduce our complete solution that will help close these gaps for enterprises of all sizes interested in doing business with ASEAN and beyond," said Siddharth Priyesh, Vice-President of the Americas and Caribbean at CrimsonLogic.

The persistent challenge of integration for freight forwarders and shippers when interfacing with carriers results in both operational inefficiencies and financial losses. CrimsonLogic's Logistics solution addresses this issue with an innovative product that eliminates manual data entry, enhances cargo visibility and streamlines various integrations into a unified standard. CrimsonLogic's electronic Bill-of-Lading solution exemplifies a commitment to innovation and sustainability.

"In these challenging market conditions, our innovative solutions and personalized approach with dedicated account managers sets us apart from our competition. As a subsidiary of PSA International, a leading global port operator and trusted supply chain partner, customers can be assured of a robust and reliable solution to use and a strong commitment to a long-term partnership when doing business with CrimsonLogic," said Varun Sahai, Senior Product Director of Logistics at CrimsonLogic.

Together, CrimsonLogic's two new solutions provide enhanced efficiency and convenience to the broader market. With the Regulatory Filing solution streamlining customs declarations across multiple channels and the Logistics solution simplifying the ocean freight management processes, businesses and individuals will be able to better manage their shipping needs.

"Our collaborative digitalization efforts with CrimsonLogic and our customers have streamlined clearance processes to be more expeditious and seamless," said Monica Soon, Assistant Vice-President of port and digitalization solutions at PSA Singapore.

About CrimsonLogic

CrimsonLogic, part of the PSA Group, is a global technology company driven by innovation to digitalize and simplify global trade.

With over 35 years of experience worldwide, CrimsonLogic specializes in technology-enablement in the fields of trade facilitation & compliance, port operations, government services and logistics. As a trusted partner to businesses, logistics service providers and governments, their tailored solutions are designed to meet the unique needs of every client, enabling seamless and secure optimization of supply chains and operations.

Having pioneered the world's first single window trade facilitation system for Singapore, CrimsonLogic continues to drive digital transformation in global trade via cutting-edge technology, exemplified by the successful implementation of innovation solutions in over 40 countries worldwide.

