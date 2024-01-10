CrimsonLogic signs Memorandum of Understanding with Mastercard to further GovTech innovation

News provided by

CrimsonLogic

10 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

Both companies will explore the integration of Mastercard's payment technology with CrimsonLogic's digital government platforms to enable secure and convenient digital payments for government services

SINGAPORE, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore-based global technology company CrimsonLogic, a leader in digital government and digital trade facilitation solutions, announced today a Memorandum of Understanding with global technology company Mastercard to enable the seamless digitalization of government payments and services. With CrimsonLogic's expertise in digital government solutions, coupled with Mastercard's global network and payments innovation, the companies seek to enable government agencies to enhance their Government-to-Citizen (G2C) and Government-to-Person (G2P) digital interactions and transactions.

Through the collaboration, the companies aim to solve public sector challenges related to government services, cybersecurity, financial inclusion, citizen engagement and use of data. The agreement seeks to provide more effective and efficient solutions to create smarter, more responsive, and citizen-centric government programs.

"Governments worldwide are grappling with the need to modernize and digitalize their operations to keep pace with rapid technological advancements. Citizens now demand the same level of efficiency and convenience from government services as they experience in the private sector as a consumer. CrimsonLogic has a proven track record of more than 35 years of developing and implementing G2C platforms for numerous governments worldwide, leveraging cutting-edge technology," said Lawrence Ng, CEO of CrimsonLogic. "This collaboration with Mastercard seeks to further our offering, and give governments the opportunity to leverage our expertise in combination with Mastercard's financial inclusion capabilities, to create a powerful synergy that will benefit citizens and government agencies alike."

Governments leverage CrimsonLogic's digital government platforms to provide citizens with easy access to a wide range of civic services. The companies will discuss the integration of Mastercard's payment technology with CrimsonLogic's platforms, with the aim of enabling secure and convenient digital payments for government services.

"CrimsonLogic's track record in delivering digital government solutions and cybersecurity services complements Mastercard's expertise in digitalizing government payments and programs. With this collaboration, both organizations will explore how to further global GovTech innovation for the benefit of governments, citizens, and communities across the world," said Selim Ergoz, Senior Vice President, Global Strategy and Sales Enablement, Public Sector at Mastercard.

CrimsonLogic is committed to delivering impactful digital solutions that connect the world seamlessly. With a focus on intuitive experiences, the company digitalizes and simplifies global trade for both businesses and governments. This collaboration with Mastercard is a testament to CrimsonLogic's relentless pursuit of excellence and its commitment to enhancing the digital landscape, not only in trade but also in government services, making a meaningful impact on the lives of citizens and businesses alike.

About CrimsonLogic 

CrimsonLogic, part of the PSA Group, is a global technology company driven by innovation to digitalize and simplify global trade.

With over 35 years of experience worldwide, CrimsonLogic specializes in technology-enablement in the fields of trade facilitation & compliance, port operations, government services and logistics. As a trusted partner to businesses, logistics service providers and governments, their tailored solutions are designed to meet the unique needs of every client, enabling seamless and secure optimization of supply chains and operations.

Having pioneered the world's first single window trade facilitation system for Singapore, CrimsonLogic continues to drive digital transformation in global trade via cutting-edge technology, exemplified by the successful implementation of innovation solutions in over 40 countries worldwide.

www.crimsonlogic.com 

Media Contact:
Sharon Lim
Public Relations Manager
[email protected]

SOURCE CrimsonLogic

Also from this source

CrimsonLogic Announces New North American Regulatory Filing and Logistics Solutions

CrimsonLogic Announces New North American Regulatory Filing and Logistics Solutions

Singapore-based global technology company CrimsonLogic, a leader in digital trade facilitation and e-government solutions, announced today the launch ...
Digital Trade Facilitation Solutions Provider, CrimsonLogic, Announces Its North American Subsidiary, Global eTrade Services (GeTS), Will Operate as CrimsonLogic as it Focuses on Global Expansion

Digital Trade Facilitation Solutions Provider, CrimsonLogic, Announces Its North American Subsidiary, Global eTrade Services (GeTS), Will Operate as CrimsonLogic as it Focuses on Global Expansion

Singapore-based global technology company CrimsonLogic, a leader in digital trade facilitation solutions and part of the PSA Group, today announced...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.