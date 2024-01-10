CrimsonLogic signs Memorandum of Understanding with Mastercard to further GovTech innovation

Both companies will explore the integration of Mastercard's payment technology with CrimsonLogic's digital government platforms to enable secure and convenient digital payments for government services

SINGAPORE, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore-based global technology company CrimsonLogic, a leader in digital government and digital trade facilitation solutions, announced today a Memorandum of Understanding with global technology company Mastercard to enable the seamless digitalization of government payments and services. With CrimsonLogic's expertise in digital government solutions, coupled with Mastercard's global network and payments innovation, the companies seek to enable government agencies to enhance their Government-to-Citizen (G2C) and Government-to-Person (G2P) digital interactions and transactions.

Through the collaboration, the companies aim to solve public sector challenges related to government services, cybersecurity, financial inclusion, citizen engagement and use of data. The agreement seeks to provide more effective and efficient solutions to create smarter, more responsive, and citizen-centric government programs.

"Governments worldwide are grappling with the need to modernize and digitalize their operations to keep pace with rapid technological advancements. Citizens now demand the same level of efficiency and convenience from government services as they experience in the private sector as a consumer. CrimsonLogic has a proven track record of more than 35 years of developing and implementing G2C platforms for numerous governments worldwide, leveraging cutting-edge technology," said Lawrence Ng, CEO of CrimsonLogic. "This collaboration with Mastercard seeks to further our offering, and give governments the opportunity to leverage our expertise in combination with Mastercard's financial inclusion capabilities, to create a powerful synergy that will benefit citizens and government agencies alike."

Governments leverage CrimsonLogic's digital government platforms to provide citizens with easy access to a wide range of civic services. The companies will discuss the integration of Mastercard's payment technology with CrimsonLogic's platforms, with the aim of enabling secure and convenient digital payments for government services.

"CrimsonLogic's track record in delivering digital government solutions and cybersecurity services complements Mastercard's expertise in digitalizing government payments and programs. With this collaboration, both organizations will explore how to further global GovTech innovation for the benefit of governments, citizens, and communities across the world," said Selim Ergoz, Senior Vice President, Global Strategy and Sales Enablement, Public Sector at Mastercard.

CrimsonLogic is committed to delivering impactful digital solutions that connect the world seamlessly. With a focus on intuitive experiences, the company digitalizes and simplifies global trade for both businesses and governments. This collaboration with Mastercard is a testament to CrimsonLogic's relentless pursuit of excellence and its commitment to enhancing the digital landscape, not only in trade but also in government services, making a meaningful impact on the lives of citizens and businesses alike.

About CrimsonLogic

CrimsonLogic, part of the PSA Group, is a global technology company driven by innovation to digitalize and simplify global trade.

With over 35 years of experience worldwide, CrimsonLogic specializes in technology-enablement in the fields of trade facilitation & compliance, port operations, government services and logistics. As a trusted partner to businesses, logistics service providers and governments, their tailored solutions are designed to meet the unique needs of every client, enabling seamless and secure optimization of supply chains and operations.

Having pioneered the world's first single window trade facilitation system for Singapore, CrimsonLogic continues to drive digital transformation in global trade via cutting-edge technology, exemplified by the successful implementation of innovation solutions in over 40 countries worldwide.

www.crimsonlogic.com

