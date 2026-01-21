CRIO and Todata Partner to Bring Live Site Performance Intelligence to Users

For CRIO customers, the partnership means:

A fast, seamless integration path with SiteGrades.

Instant visibility into enrollment pace, capacity, and profitability, plus the ability to connect financial, HR, and other systems for a complete operational picture.

No per-user fees and no technical lift — entire organizations get access from day one.

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CRIO, the leader in eSource technology for clinical research, and Todata Analytics, have formed a strategic partnership establishing SiteGrades as an analytics and reporting solution partner in CRIO's Partners Program.

Todata and CRIO Announce Partnership Nikki Osborn on Todata-CRIO Partner Program

Through this partnership, CRIO customers will be able to access SiteGrades' purpose-built analytics with an effortless integration path. Once connected with CRIO's platform, SiteGrades gives sites real-time dashboards for enrollment performance, exam room utilization, and some financial metrics. For sites ready to go further, SiteGrades can also connect financial systems, HR platforms, and other data sources to deliver a complete operational and capacity picture in one dashboard.

Raymond Nomizu, Co-CEO of CRIO: "Sites want better visibility into their business and operational data, but they don't have the time or technical expertise to continuously connect their systems. Through this partnership, we're excited to expand access to analytics capabilities that can help sites better understand and act on the data they capture within CRIO."

Nicole Osborn, CEO and Principal Owner of Todata: "CRIO is an ideal partner because their products are so user-centric. We used CRIO when we led a site network. It was an immediate upgrade, and it just kept getting better as they added features that made things easier for people at every level of our organization."

When implemented with CRIO, SiteGrades does not involve any per-user licensing fees or manual data entry. The platform also includes Tod AI, Todata's compliant artificial intelligence layer, which enables teams to ask complex questions and receive instant, data-sourced answers. Both CRIO and SiteGrades operate within HIPAA-compliant frameworks.

Integration is available now. CRIO customers can contact Andrew Kimball, Chief Commercial Officer at Todata, or visit todata.com/sitegrades to learn more.

About CRIO

CRIO is the leader in eSource technology, helping pharma, biotech, research sites, and academic research centers streamline regulatory workflows with one system that enables a single point of data capture. Since 2015, CRIO has transformed how sites conduct clinical trials by building quality at the point of capture. Learn more at clinicalresearch.io.

About Todata Analytics

Founded in 2017, Todata Analytics helps growing businesses turn complex data into clear decisions. The company provides business intelligence and AI solutions for clients in finance, clinical research, manufacturing, healthcare, and professional services. Specialized products now include Tod AI, the smart assistant that compliantly answers complex business questions in real time. Learn more at todata.com.

