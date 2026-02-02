Todata Names Stephanie Anderson Chief Operating Officer

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Todata Analytics has appointed Stephanie Anderson as Chief Operating Officer. Anderson will oversee client onboarding and retention, human resources, and key operational functions as the company continues to grow and scales its specialized analytics solutions. She'll also help drive product design strategy as Todata extends its reach into clinical research, CPA firms, and new industries.

Anderson joins Todata from Velocity Clinical Research, where as Chief of Staff she led the complete integration of Meridian Clinical Research following its acquisition. She oversaw the merging of systems, processes, and teams as the company grew to 70+ brick-and-mortar locations across four countries. Before the acquisition, she served as Chief People Officer at Meridian, where she built the operational frameworks that supported rapid multi-site growth.

"I've been a client of Todata's. I've watched this team solve problems for companies in very diverse industries," said Anderson. "My role is to help Todata build an unreasonably high level of strategic alignment with clients. That starts with making sure implementation is seamless and then compounds as we provide analytics solutions that continuously deliver value."

Anderson brings scaling experience across clinical research, healthcare, and ecommerce, including a strategic business partner role at Spreetail during a period of significant growth.

"Steph knows what it's like to be a leader in a highly complex environment," said Nicole Osborn, CEO and Principal Owner of Todata. "She's supported teams through exactly the kind of transformation we're navigating, and that many of our clients are navigating. That perspective is essential as we build products like Tod AI and expand our reach."

Anderson's operational background also aligns closely with Todata's approach to solving complex client problems.

"Steph brings an operator's mindset that's deeply aligned with how Todata builds products," said Ben Titus, Co-founder and President of Todata. "She's been in our clients' seats, which is invaluable as we scale and deliver best-in-class implementation with long-term value."

Anderson's appointment follows Todata's September 2025 launch of Tod AI and continued growth of its industry-specific solutions, including CPAGrades for accounting firms and SiteGrades for clinical research sites.

About Todata Analytics

Founded in 2017 and based in Omaha, Nebraska, Todata helps growing businesses turn complex data into clear decisions. Learn more at todata.com.

