Crisis24 Launches 2025 Global Risk Forecast: Organizations Must Prepare for Concurrent Large-Scale Crises

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Crisis24, a GardaWorld company and global, AI-enhanced platform in travel risk management, mass communications, critical event management, crisis-security consulting, and personal protection solutions including a global medical concierge practice, today published its 2025 Global Risk Forecast, an in-depth, intelligence analysis of key trends and events most likely to impact organizations in the coming year.

"Organizations must prepare for concurrent large-scale crises throughout 2025, with the wider ramifications of the Middle East and Ukraine conflicts, increasing geo-strategic competition, extreme weather and public health challenges, economic volatility, and the proliferation of mass unvalidated information, misinformation and the increasingly unfettered use of AI creating a multiplier effect," says Mick Sharp, Senior Vice President, Global Operations and Intelligence at Crisis24. "Business resilience and decision making will be tested in new and challenging ways, but fortune favors the prepared. Crisis24 has brought its Global Intelligence and Global Operations teams closer together, as we continue supporting our clients to operate confidently in this unprecedented external environment."

Backed by the largest team of intelligence analysts in the private sector, the Crisis24 Global Risk Forecast is a comprehensive report covering risk by region and category, as well as including risk rating maps for every geography. Key findings for 2025 include:

Geopolitics

Russia will almost certainly continue hybrid warfare in Western Europe , including cyberattacks, disinformation campaigns, and sabotage attacks. Western governmental and civil society organizations, as well as private-sector businesses and non-profit-making organizations, could be targeted directly or through the use of proxies.

will almost certainly continue hybrid warfare in , including cyberattacks, disinformation campaigns, and sabotage attacks. Western governmental and civil society organizations, as well as private-sector businesses and non-profit-making organizations, could be targeted directly or through the use of proxies. An uptick in Iran - Israel tensions will almost certainly degrade stability in the MENA region, while conflict in the Middle East threatens fresh waves of radicalization that will lead to increased counter-terror measures. A prolonged confrontation between Israel and Iran remains a possibility and would be hugely disruptive to energy markets.

- tensions will almost certainly degrade stability in the MENA region, while conflict in the threatens fresh waves of radicalization that will lead to increased counter-terror measures. A prolonged confrontation between and remains a possibility and would be hugely disruptive to energy markets. Intensifying US-China competition will continue to shape domestic politics and business operations across Southeast Asia .

Environment

Climate change is exacerbating the scale, duration, and intensity of extreme weather events worldwide and will continue to do so throughout 2025 and beyond.

Agricultural yields are declining in many regions due to higher temperatures, droughts, and changes in rainfall distribution. Overall, food production is lagging behind an ever-increasing global population.

Public Health

Conflict will increasingly hinder global public health efforts as healthcare infrastructure collapses, vaccination programs halt, and infectious diseases surge in affected regions.

Health crises in conflict zones will have the potential to have global effects through displaced populations, impacting regional and international public health systems.

Cybersecurity

Cyber insecurity is increasing as a result of instability arising from prolonged conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East and competition between the West and China for global influence.

and the and competition between the West and for global influence. Quantum computing is likely to transform cybersecurity. While still in its infancy, the technology is expected to make the most complex existing encryption standards obsolete once fully operational due to its vast expansion of computing power.

