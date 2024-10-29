Crispy Chimichangas Now on the Menu at Baja Fresh

Chimichangas Available in Stores for a Limited Time and a Savory Customer Favorite is Back

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baja Fresh® Mexican Grill (www.BajaFresh.com), the fast-casual fresh Mexican food chain, is introducing three all-new Chimichangas to the menu for a limited time.

Guests can now enjoy Chicken, Carnitas or Steak Chimichangas:

Chimichangas Available Now at Baja Fresh

The Chicken or Carnitas Chimichanga comes with your choice of fire-grilled chicken or carnitas with roasted poblano peppers, melted jack cheese & creamy poblano sauce, wrapped in a crispy flour tortilla smothered with your choice of red chile or creamy poblano sauce.

The Steak Chimichanga includes fire-grilled steak with roasted poblano peppers, melted jack cheese & hot salsa, wrapped in a crispy flour tortilla smothered with your choice of red chile or creamy poblano sauce.

All Chimichangas come with a side of Baja rice, choice of black or pinto beans & sour cream.

"Our Chimichangas are crispy on the outside and filled with tasty meat, peppers and cheese to create the perfect flavorful blend of ingredients," said Logan Reves, VP of Restaurant Operations at Baja Fresh. "With three meat options to choose from, Baja Fresh is excited to have guests try our new Chimichangas and we encourage you to customize your meal to your liking with our delicious salsas that capture the essence of this hearty meal."

Chimichangas will be available at participating Baja Fresh locations nationwide until January 20, 2025.

Baja Fresh is also highlighting fan-favorite menu items including Chicken & Steak Fajitas, the Steak Baja Burrito and they're bringing back classic Chicken Tortilla Soup.

About Baja Fresh

Baja Fresh® has been an industry leader in serving fresh, traditional fire-grilled Mexican food for over 30 years. Founded in 1990, Baja Fresh has grown to approximately 80 franchised restaurants across the U.S. In 2016, Baja Fresh became a Kahala Brands™ concept, with Kahala Brands being one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant concepts with approximately 3000 locations in roughly 35 countries.

For more information about Baja Fresh, please visit www.BajaFresh.com.

SOURCE Baja Fresh